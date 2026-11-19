The Indian men's hockey team commenced its 2026 India-New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the hosts, setting a positive tone for the upcoming matches.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India's men's hockey team secured a 3-2 victory over New Zealand in the first match of the 2026 India-New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event on Thursday.

New Zealand initially led with a penalty corner conversion by Jonty Elmes in the 25th minute.

India responded quickly with Uttam Singh's field goal in the 25th minute, followed by goals from Shardanand Tiwari (38th) and Captain Sanjay (43rd) to take a 3-1 lead.

Sam Hiha scored for New Zealand in the 55th minute, but India maintained their advantage to win the opener.

The three-match series continues with India facing New Zealand again on Saturday, followed by the third match on Sunday.

The Indian men's hockey team began its campaign at the 2026 India-New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the hosts here on Thursday.

India's Comeback Victory

At the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium here, New Zealand took the lead in the 25th minute through Jonty Elmes, who converted a penalty corner.

India responded almost immediately, with Uttam Singh (25th minute) finding the equaliser with a field goal.

India stepped up their attacking efforts in the second half, with Shardanand Tiwari (38th) scoring a field goal to put the visitors ahead.

Captain Sanjay (43rd) then extended India's advantage with a penalty-corner conversion, taking the score to 3-1.

New Zealand continued to push for a goal and reduced the deficit through Sam Hiha (55th), who scored a field goal.

India held on to their advantage in the closing stages to secure a 3-2 win and begin the three-match series on a positive note.

India will next face New Zealand on Saturday, followed by the third match on Sunday.