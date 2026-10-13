Four Senior India Hockey Players Set For Farewell At Asian Champions Trophy

Four decorated senior Indian hockey players, including Olympic medallists Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, and Nilakanta Sharma, are reportedly set to retire after the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, paving the way for new talent ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

IMAGE: Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Four senior India hockey players, Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, and Nilakanta Sharma, will play their last matches for the country during the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy.

The Asian Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held from October 27 to November 5 in Jalandhar and Mohali.

Hockey India's decision is aimed at introducing fresh talent and grooming young players for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Mandeep Singh, 31, has played 301 matches, Jarmanpreet Singh, 30, has 171 caps, Amit Rohidas, 33, has 257 caps, and Nilakanta Sharma, 31, has 162 caps, all with significant achievements including Olympic and Asian Games medals.

The move signifies a strategic transition for the Indian hockey team to build a strong squad for future Olympic cycles.

Four senior India hockey players -- Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Nilakanta Sharma -- are set to play their last matches for the country during the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Jalandhar and Mohali, according to sources.

Hockey India sources confirmed to PTI that these four players will make their last India appearances at the ACT to be held from October 27 to November 5 as fresh legs are needed in the team, keeping in mind the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Strategic Transition For Indian Hockey

"Yes, it has been in discussion for sometime among the selectors because we need to bring in and groom young players for the LA Olympics. These four players have served the country for a long time but now it's time for fresh legs. We are thankful to their services," a Hockey India source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Striker Mandeep, 31, has played 301 matches for India, scoring 128 goals with 11 hat-tricks as per the statistics of the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

An Arjuna awardee, Mandeep has two Olympic bronze medals, two gold and a bronze in Asian Games, besides numerous accolades to his name.

Distinguished Careers Of Departing Stars

The 30-year-old Jarmanpreet has been a rock in the Indian defence, and has earned 171 India caps, scoring eight goals. He was part of the 2024 Paris Olympics bronze-winning squad and gold-winning teams of 2022 and 2026 Asian Games. He was also a part of the 2018 Champions Trophy silver medal-winning squad.

Rohidas, 33, has 257 caps to his name and he has scored 38 goals. One the first rushers of the Indian team while defending penalty corners, Rohidas has won back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in Tokyo and Paris, Champions Trophy silver in 2018, back-to-back Asian Games gold in 2022 and 2026. He was also a part of the bronze-winning team in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

The 31-year-old Nilakanta, who has 162 caps and 19 goals to his name, is the other player who is set to play his farewell tournament during the ACT.

Nilakanta, a midfielder from Manipur, was part of India's bronze medal-winning squad at the Tokyo Olympics, and gold winning teams of 2022 and 2026 Asian Games.

The decision has been taken to make a smooth transition in the team to prepare for the 2028 Olympics, HI sources said.