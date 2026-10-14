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Shivtrinetra Group Felicitates Asian Games Hockey Gold Medallists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 14, 2026 21:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Shivtrinetra Group celebrated the success of Indian men's and women's hockey teams, who clinched gold at the Asian Games, by felicitating players and coaches with cash rewards on Wednesday, aiming to inspire future sporting talent.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Key Points

  • Asian Games gold medal-winning Indian men's and women's hockey players and coaches were felicitated on Wednesday.
  • The Shivtrinetra Group awarded Rs 51,000 each to the players and coaches.
  • The felicitation aims to recognise hard work, appreciate dedication, and inspire young sporting talent.
  • Key players from both men's and women's teams were present at the event.

Asian Games gold medal-winning Indian men's and women's hockey players and coaches were on Wednesday felicitated by the Shivtrinetra Group with cash rewards in recognition of their hard work and achievement.

Recognising Sporting Excellence

The players and the coaches were rewarded with Rs 51,000 each to motivate and encourage them, according to a release.

 

The players who were present during the event included Neha, Jyoti Rumawat, Sakshi Rana from the women's team, and Yashdeep Siwach, Abhishek Nain and Sumit from the men's team.

Shivtrinetra is a diversified business group developing ventures across travel, luxury, aviation, real assets, sports and technology.

Bijender Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of Shivtrinetra Group, said, "Their (players') achievements are the result of years of hard work, sacrifice, discipline and determination.

"Our objective is to recognise their contributions, appreciate their dedication and inspire young talent to pursue their sporting dreams."

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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