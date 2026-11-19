The Indian women's hockey team's legendary goalkeeper has been selected by TIME in the list of 100 individuals recognised for defining the future of India.

IMAGE: Padma Shri awardee Savita Punia. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Indian women’s hockey team’s legendary goalkeeper Savita has been named in the inaugural TIME100 Next: India list, which recognises 100 individuals who are shaping and defining the future of the country through their contributions and influence across diverse fields.

Key Points Savita Punia is the most-capped player in Indian women's hockey history.

In the inaugural list of TIME100 Next: India, Savita features alongside iconic Indian personalities like Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Harmanpreet Kaur among others.

The CSK statement announcing his new role did not carry a comment from the superstar.

'I hope this inspires more young girls to take up sport, dream big and believe that they too can make a difference on the biggest stages.'

The recognition marks a significant milestone for Indian hockey, with Savita earning a place under the 'Leaders' category of the list. Savita, an Asian Games gold medallist, is the most-capped player in Indian women's hockey history.

In the inaugural list of TIME100 Next: India, Savita features alongside iconic Indian personalities like Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Mirabai Chanu, Gukesh Dommaraju and Sania Mirza among others.

The TIME100 Next initiative, globally celebrated for spotlighting rising leaders and individuals driving meaningful change, has been introduced exclusively for India for the first time.

Reflecting on the achievement, Savita said, "It is an incredible honour to be recognised in the inaugural TIME100 Next: India list. I feel grateful and humbled to be included among such inspiring individuals who are contributing to India's future in different ways. This recognition is not just personal but also belongs to Indian hockey, my teammates, coaches and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey. I hope this inspires more young girls to take up sport, dream big and believe that they too can make a difference on the biggest stages."

Congratulating Savita on the achievement, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "Savita's recognition in the TIME100 Next: India list is a proud moment for Indian hockey. She has been an outstanding ambassador of our sport, demonstrating exceptional commitment, resilience and leadership throughout her career.”

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh added, "This is a tremendous recognition for Savita and Indian hockey. Her dedication, consistency and performances over the years have made her one of the most respected players in the sport. Being featured in a prestigious initiative such as TIME100 Next: India highlights how athletes can influence society beyond their sporting achievements. We congratulate Savita and wish her continued success that inspires the next generation."

As an honoree of TIME100 Next: India, Savita has also been invited to attend the TIME100 Next Gala on December 12, 2026, at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.