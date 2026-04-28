HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Indian Weightlifters Shine At Commonwealth Championships

Indian Weightlifters Shine At Commonwealth Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 14:42 IST

x

Indian weightlifters showcased their strength and skill at the Commonwealth Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Samoa, securing an impressive haul of four gold medals.

Key Points

  • Indian weightlifters secured four gold medals at the Commonwealth Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships and Universal Cup in Samoa.
  • Sunil Singh won gold in the 65kg men's category with a total lift of 271kg.
  • Aisangfa Gogoi secured gold in the 58kg women's category with a total lift of 185kg.
  • Abhinob Gogoi won gold in the 71kg men's division with a total lift of 284kg.
  • Charu Pesi won gold in the Universal Cup men's 61kg category with a total lift of 289kg.

Indian grapplers impressed at the ongoing Commonwealth Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships and the corresponding Universal Cup (Senior) in Apia, Samoa, securing four gold medals on the second day of competition.

Sunil Singh's Gold Medal Performance

Sunil Singh lifted a total of 271kg (126kg in snatch and 145kg in clean and jerk) to clinch the gold in the 65kg men's category, while Aisangfa Gogoi won the top prize in women 58kg and Abhinob Gogoi bagged the yellow metal in men's 71kg division.

 

Aisangfa Gogoi and Abhinob Gogoi Secure Victories

Aisangfa lifted a total of 185kg (79kg in snatch and 106kg in clean and jerk) to bag gold in the 58kg women's category, while Abhinob totalled 284kg (129kg in snatch and 155kg in clean and jerk) to secure top finish in the 71kg men's division.

Charu Pesi's Universal Cup Triumph

In the Universal Cup, Arunachal Pradesh's Charu Pesi bagged the gold medal in the men's 6kg category with a total lift of 289kg (127kg in snatch and 162kg in clean and jerk).

IWF President Congratulates Athletes

Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) president Sahdev Yadav congratulated the athletes, coaches and support staff for their performances in the tournament.

"These achievements reflect the hard work and commitment of our athletes and support team. India continues to rise as a strong contender on the global weightlifting stage," Yadav said in his congratulatory message.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Indian lifters overcame pain to lord the CWG arena
Indian lifters overcame pain to lord the CWG arena
Ajaya Babu, Bedabrat lift record weight enroute gold
Ajaya Babu, Bedabrat lift record weight enroute gold
Weightlifting high: India bag 13 medals; Mehak, Lovepreet star
Weightlifting high: India bag 13 medals; Mehak, Lovepreet star
India dominates Commonwealth weightlifting with 20 medals
India dominates Commonwealth weightlifting with 20 medals
C'wealth Youth Games: Lifter Lather, javelin thrower Hadish give India gold
C'wealth Youth Games: Lifter Lather, javelin thrower Hadish give India gold

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 2

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 3

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

VIDEOS

Clash Erupts Between TMC and BJP Supporters in Hooghly5:23

Clash Erupts Between TMC and BJP Supporters in Hooghly

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata spotted in the city1:09

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata spotted in the city

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Flying From Mumbai0:31

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Flying From Mumbai

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO