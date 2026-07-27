Top Indian Amateur Golfers Eye Glory At Malaysia Ladies Open

India's top amateur golfers, Guntas Kaur Sandhu and Ceerat Kang, are poised to showcase their talent and represent the nation at the prestigious Malaysia Ladies Open Amateur, competing against international talent.

Key Points Guntas Kaur Sandhu and Ceerat Kang will represent India at the Malaysia Ladies Open Amateur.

Ceerat Kang is currently ranked No. 1 in the IGU merit list, with 12 top-10 finishes and a championship win in the 2025-26 season.

Guntas Kaur Sandhu, ranked No. 2, secured 13 top-10 finishes and four victories in the 2025-26 IGU amateur circuit.

The tournament, held in Selangor, will feature approximately 40 amateur golfers from 20 countries.

Individual winners will be decided after 54 holes, while the team champion will be determined after 36 holes.

Chandigarh's Guntas Kaur Sandhu and Ceerat Kang of Panchkula will participate in Malaysia Ladies Open Amateur scheduled to be staged from July 28 to 30 at Glenmarie Golf & Country Club in Selangor.

India's Top Amateur Golfers Ready For Malaysia Challenge

The 19-year-old Ceerat, currently ranked No. 1, registered 12 top-10 finishes out of 20 starts in 2025-26 season, including victory at the Greens to Glory Junior Masters Championship last year. "I am currently ranked No. 1 in the IGU merit list and I'm very excited to represent India in the Malaysia Ladies golf championship. It's always an honour to represent my country and hopefully I can make India proud," Ceerat said.

Guntas, who is placed second in the IGU Ladies Order of Merit, posted 13 top-10 finishes including four victories from 20 starts on the IGU amateur circuit. The 15-year-old won the IGU Eastern India Ladies, IGU Southern India Ladies, IGU Maharashtra Ladies and IGU West Bengal Ladies in the 2025-26 season.

Around 40 amateur golfers from 20 countries will compete in the three-round event with individual winners decided after 54 holes, while the champion team will be decided after 36 holes with the combined score of the two golfers.