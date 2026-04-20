Indian Golfers Set To Shine At Singapore Open

A talented group of Indian golfers, including Gaganjeet Bhullar and Jeev Milkha Singh, are gearing up to compete in the prestigious Singapore Open on the Asian Tour, aiming for victory on the international stage.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points Several leading Indian golfers will compete at the Singapore Open, part of the International Series on the Asian Tour.

The USD2 million Singapore Open will be held at the Serapong course at Sentosa Golf Club.

Gaganjeet Bhullar is the most successful Indian on the Asian Tour with 11 titles.

Jeev Milkha Singh, a legend in Indian golf, will also participate, having won the Singapore Open in 2008.

The Indian contingent includes players who have achieved success on the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour.

Several leading Indian golfers, including Sachin Baisoya, Karandeep Kochhar, and Gaganjeet Bhullar, will be in contention at the Singapore Open -- part of the International Series on the Asian Tour -- scheduled to be held here from April 23 to 26.

The USD2 million Singapore Open, set to be played at the Serapong course at Sentosa Golf Club, is the second event of this year's LIV-backed International Series, following last month's tournament in Japan.

Key Indian Golfers To Watch At The Singapore Open

The seven-strong Indian contingent features five players who have tasted success on the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour over the past eight months. Among them are Pukhraj Singh Gill, winner of the 2025 IGPL Order of Merit, and Sachin Baisoya, who claimed the IGPL Invitational Mauritius hosted by Leander Paes.

Also in the field is Karandeep Kochhar, who won on the ADT Tour in Egypt in 2025, while Gaganjeet Bhullar remains the most successful Indian on the Asian Tour with 11 titles.

Gaganjeet Bhullar's Legacy And Jeev Milkha Singh's Return

Bhullar, 37, is widely regarded as a legend of Indian golf. His 11 Asian Tour titles place him third on the Tour's all-time wins list..

Stalwart Jeev Milkha Singh, one of India's all-time greats with six Asian Tour victories, four Japan Tour titles, and four DP World Tour wins, will also tee it up in Singapore. He notably won the Singapore Open in 2008 at the same course.

Other Notable Indian Participants

In December, Jeev ended a long title drought by claiming the IGPL Invitational Colombo.

The Indian challenge will also include six-time Asian Tour winner, SSP Chawrasia, also a two-time Indian Open champion. Chawrasia's six wins include four on the DP World Tour.

Shiv Kapur, a former Asian Tour Rookie of the Year in 2005, is still going strong and has four wins in Asia and, like Jeev and Bhullar, he has also played the Majors.

The Singapore Open provides a platform for Indian golfers to gain international exposure and improve their world rankings. Success in this tournament could lead to greater opportunities on the Asian Tour and beyond. Indian golf fans will be keenly watching the performance of these players.