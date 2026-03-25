Indian Golfers Eye Victory at Hero Indian Open After Years of Drought

Top Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma, Rayhan Thomas, and Yuvraj Sandhu are vying for victory at the Hero Indian Open, aiming to break the home title drought that has persisted since 2017.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points The Hero Indian Open has not been won by an Indian golfer since 2017.

Shubhankar Sharma, Rayhan Thomas, and Yuvraj Sandhu are among the top Indian contenders this year.

Shubhankar Sharma brings DP World Tour experience to the competition.

Yuvraj Sandhu recently graduated to the DP World Tour after success on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Rayhan Thomas hopes his Korn Ferry Tour experience will give him an edge at the Indian Open.

The last time an Indian won the Hero Indian Open was in 2017, when the event was first held at this Gary Player-designed course. The winner was S. S. P. Chawrasia, and no Indian has managed to reclaim the national open title since.

Shubhankar Sharma, Rayhan Thomas and Yuvraj Sandhu, the three leading Indian contenders this week, could not help but steal glances at the trophy placed right next to them as they fielded questions.

Shubhankar, the only Indian in the field with a DP World Tour title, cut a confident figure despite not having won on the circuit since early 2018.

Heading into the Indian Open, which holds special significance for the home players, Sharma addressed the media alongside event brand ambassador Rayhan Thomas, who competes on the Korn Ferry Tour, and Yuvraj Sandhu, who recently graduated to the DP World Tour after topping the Order of Merit on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

The other leading Indians in the field will be Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan and Manu Gandas.

Ahlawat played on the DPWT in 2025, Om Prakash played on the DPWT in 2024 and Manu Gandas played on the DPWT in 2023. They all made it to the DPWT after winning the Indian PGTI Order of Merit in the previous season. Sandhu emerged as No. 1 on the PGTI Tour in 2025.

Players' Perspectives on the Hero Indian Open

Shubhankar, 29, said, "I am really looking forward to it. It's a very special event. It's one of those events we look forward to from the start of the year. I think this DLF course has over the years become very popular amongst all the players on the Tour.

"We play on enough courses on Tour and this is one course where you've got to put your best foot forward throughout the week. I am really pleased with the setup this week and I'm sure it'll be a great week."

Sandhu, who played a lot of his junior golf with Shubhankar, said, "I think it's fun, because he and I we're from the same (Army) background. We've played junior golf together. So we've had a lot of junior golf banter together.

"Now we are in the same tour, the DP World Tour. And we've played practice rounds together. On practice round days, it is a lot of fun. And I get to learn from him a lot, to be very honest, because he's played courses throughout the year for about seven years straight now. So, I keep picking his brains and ask him what has to be done."

Thomas has played the Indian Open in the past. He is feeling very confident.

"I've played this course a few times before and last year it was a reminder that this course is really hard. This year, I think, it will be just about the same. I think the course will get tougher as the week progresses but I love coming back and playing this tournament."

On his experience on the Korn Ferry Tour, Thomas, who hopes to move to the PGA Tour soon, added, "I'd say the Korn Ferry (Tour) teaches you a lot. Last year was the first full season and I think there are a lot of lessons in there just having your rookie year and playing through that.

"I feel like I've gotten better than what I was last year, so there's some confidence to be seen in that. And just being able to compete week in, week out, and have a job is awesome."