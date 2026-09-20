Weather Disrupts La Sella Open, Pranavi Urs Eyes Top-10 Finish

Asian Games-bound Indian golfer Pranavi Urs remains a strong contender for a top-10 finish at the weather-disrupted La Sella Open on the Ladies European Tour, as the tournament is shortened due to adverse conditions.

Key Points Indian golfer Pranavi Urs is in contention for a top-10 finish at the La Sella Open.

The Ladies European Tour event was shortened to 54 holes due to heavy rain and lightning.

Urs is currently Tied-eighth after two rounds, despite not playing on the suspended day.

Avani Prashanth also made the cut, while other Indian golfers missed out.

England's Charlotte Heath leads the tournament by four shots going into the final round.

Asian Games-bound Indian golfer Pranavi Urs did not get to hit a single shot after play was suspended due to rain but remained in contention for a top-10 finish at the weather-hit La Sella Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Pranavi was one of the two Indians to make the cut. She shot 3-under 69 and 1-under 71 to be 4-under for two rounds. She is Tied-eighth. Avani Prashanth, who made the cut with a long birdie putt on the 18th in the second round, is Tied-49th.

Tournament Shortened Due To Adverse Weather

Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor and Hitaashee Bakshi missed the cut. With play on Day 3 hit by heavy rain, followed by thunder and lightning, play was suspended. With conditions deemed unsafe and further disruption expected, officials made the difficult decision to shorten the tournament by one round. The second round eventually resumed at 3pm on Saturday. Now the third round will also be the final round.

England's Charlotte Heath will take a commanding four-shot advantage into the final round after severe weather reduced the event to 54 holes. Heath, who produced a superb seven-under-par 65 on Friday, remained at the top of the leaderboard despite not striking a shot on Saturday. The Englishwoman heads into the decisive round on 11-under-par, four strokes clear of Australia's Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and Poland's Dorota Zalewska, who share second place at seven-under.