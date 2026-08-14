Indian Golfer Pranavi Urs Makes Progress In Swiss Ladies Open

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs is making significant strides at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, improving her position while other Indian players face challenges, as Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall dominates the leaderboard.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ladies European Tour/Twitter

Key Points Indian golfer Pranavi Urs advanced to T-24 in the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open.

Pranavi Urs recorded a 1-under 70 on Day 1 and continued her strong play in the second round.

Fellow Indian golfers Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar struggled, with Dagar facing a potential missed cut.

Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall leads the tournament after impressive rounds of 64 and 66.

Defending champion Hewson is in the Top-10, aiming for a historic hat-trick.

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs made an upward movement through the first half of the second round at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open here. Pranavi was 1-under through nine holes and 2-under through 27. She was T-24, though the second round was far from over.

Indian Golfers' Performance

The other two Indian golfers were struggling as Tvesa Malik, a runner-up here in 2024, was even par through three holes in the second round and was T-68, while Diksha Dagar was 4-over through six. After a 71 on day one, Diksha is 4-over for the week and is in danger of missing the cut. Pranavi shot 1-under 70 on the first day and on the second, she birdied the third and the fifth but bogeyed the ninth.

Tournament Leaders And Key Players

Kajsa Arwefjall kept the tempo going as she fired a round of 7-under 64 on the opening day and added a 66 on Day 2 to be three clear of the Australian Whitney Hillier (66-67). Luna Sobron Galmes, who shot 65 on the first day, was 3-under through six and 9-under for the tournament. Defending champion Hewson, hunting a historic hat-trick in Switzerland, opened with a round of 68 (-3) to make a strong start in her second defence of the title. She added a second straight 68 and was in Top-10. Having finished T-10 at last week's PIF London Championship, Sweden's Kaisa kept the birdies coming, carding eight red numbers and dropping just one shot to move to the top of the leaderboard. Arwefjall, currently 12th on the Ladies European Tour (LET) Order of Merit, is no stranger to Golfpark Holzhausern having finished T2 here last year. She was also a runner-up at the MCB Ladies Classic Mauritius earlier this year. During the morning wave in Switzerland, the Spanish flag sat proudly at the top of the leaderboard as Sobron Galmes and Latorre both fired rounds of 65 (-6) with compatriot Blanca Fernandez also going low with a round of 66 (-5). Like Arwefjall, Sobron Galmes performed brilliantly at the PIF London Championship last week finishing T6 at an equally hot Centurion Club. In a tie for fourth on five-under par sit Fernandez as well as 2023 champion Alexandra Forsterling from Germany, Japan's Ayako Uehera, Wales' Chloe Williams and Australia's Whitney Hillier.