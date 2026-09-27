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Indian Golfer Avani Prashanth Fails To Make Weekend At Buccellati Ladies Italian Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 27, 2026 13:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian golfer Avani Prashanth faced an early exit from the Buccellati Ladies Italian Open after missing the cut with rounds of 76 and 74, highlighting the competitive nature of the international golf circuit.

Key Points

  • Indian golfer Avani Prashanth missed the cut at the Buccellati Ladies Italian Open.
  • She recorded rounds of 76 and 74, failing to qualify for the weekend action.
  • Her performance included multiple birdies, bogeys, and a double bogey across two rounds.
  • Moa Folke, Alexandra Forsterling, and Casandra Alexander are currently leading the tournament.

Indian golfer Avani Prashanth missed the cut at the Buccellati Ladies Italian Open here.

The Indian youngster shot 76-74 to miss out on the weekend action.

 

She had three birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey in the first round and then in the second round she had three birdies and five bogeys.

Moa Folke, Alexandra Forsterling and Casandra Alexander will take a share of the lead into the third round after an enthralling second day at Golf Club Milano.

The trio sit at nine-under-par, three shots clear of a tightly packed chasing group featuring Anna Morgan, Cara Gainer, Alice Hewson, Dorothea Forbrigd and Pia Babnik. Lois Lau is a further shot back in ninth place.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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