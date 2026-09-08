Indian Golf Union Aligns With National Sports Governance Act

The Indian Golf Union has implemented significant governance reforms, including the integration of outstanding sportspersons and new dispute resolution mechanisms, to fully align with the National Sports Governance Act.

Key Points The Indian Golf Union (IGU) approved major amendments to its Memorandum of Association (MoA) to comply with the National Sports Governance Act.

Key changes include the addition of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) to the governing body and the creation of a Dispute Resolution Committee.

New committees formed also include an Internal Complaints Committee, Athletes' Committee, and an Arbitration Commission.

The IGU's election process has been modified with specific timelines for announcing the electoral officer and the final electoral roll.

The governing council will prepare a four-year Long-Term Development Plan and publish audited accounts within 30 days of adoption by the General Assembly.

Addition of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) to the governing body, and the creation of a Dispute Resolution Committee were among the major amendments approved by the Indian Golf Union (IGU) to its Memorandum of Association (MoA), bringing it in line with the National Sports Governance Act. The amendments were unanimously adopted at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) here which was attended by a total of 20 State Golf Associations (SGAs) at the India Habitat Centre here on Monday.

Key Governance Reforms By IGU

Other major amendments included creation of an Internal Complaints Committee, Athletes' Committee and the Arbitration Commission. "The IGU is totally committed to following the best practices of governance as enshrined in the new National Sports Governance Act," IGU president Brijinder Singh said.

The amendments also included modifications in IGU's existing election process, starting with the announcement of the electoral officer 90 days prior to the expiry of the term of the incumbent governing council. Notification of the election date will be done 50 days prior to the expiry of the term and announcement of the final electoral roll will be at least 30 days prior to the expiry of the term.

The governing council will also prepare a Long-Term Development Plan for a four-year cycle to align with the NSG Act, passed by the Parliament last year. The IGU will also publish the audited accounts within 30 days of its adoption by the General Assembly.

"We have over the years enjoyed full support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Government of India whether it is grassroots development, sending teams for international tournaments including the Summer Olympics and the Asian Games through the Annual Calendar for Training & Competitions (ACTC) or through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)," Singh said.