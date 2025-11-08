Indian GMs shine! Four reach World Chess Cup last 32

IMAGE: R Praggnanandhaa made it to the last 32 stage. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Indian Grandmasters P Harikrishna and V Pranav made it to the last 32 stage of the World Chess Cup after eliminating Daniel Dardha of Belgium and Titas Stremavicius of Lithuania respectively by an identical 1.5-0.5 score at the end of the second game of the second round in Panjim on Saturday.

Having shown some sublime form thus far, Harikrishna was the first Indian to make the cut as Dardha achieved nothing with his white pieces and the first game loss against the Indian proved decisive.

It was a similar story for Pranav as he too had to hold with black pieces after winning the first game with white. As it happened, Stremavicius tried hard to break through the defenses but a calm Prnav forced the game to a draw in the ensuing rook and pawns endgame.

However, Diptayan Ghosh went out of contention after he lost his way against Armenian Gabriel Sargissian. After getting an easy draw with white pieces in the first game, Diptayan, who had ousted Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia in the previous round, just could not find his rhythm in the second game and lost 0.5-1.5.

Higher ranked Indians Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa also made it to the last 32 stage after defeating Shamsiddin Vokhidov of Uzbekistan and Robert Hovhannisyan of Armenia respectively.

A draw was enough for Arjun to take him to the next round while Praggnanandhaa played a fine game to win as he had drawn the opener.

Available results of round 3 game 2 (Indians unless specified, second game result with final score after this round): D Gukesh Svane Frederic (Ger); Shamsiddin Vokhidov (Uzb) drew with Arjun Erigaisi 0.5-1.5.; R Praggnanandhaa beat Robert Hovhannisyan (Arm) 1.5-0.5; Alexander Donchenko (Ger) Anish Giri (Ned); M Pranesh Vincent Keymer (Ger); Wei Yi (Chn) drew with Benjamin Gledura (Hun) 1-1 goes to tiebreak; Jose Martínez (Ven) Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) Nils Grandelius (Swe); Michael Adams (Eng) lost to L Lodici (Ita) 0.5-1.5; Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) drew with Vladislav Artemiev (Fid) 1-1 goes to tiebreak; Gabriel Sargissian (Arm) beat Diptayan Ghosh 1.5-0.5; Le Quang Leim (Vie) drew with Jeffery Xiong (Usa) 1.5-0.5; Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus (Tur) Richard Rapport (Hun); Levon Aronian (Usa) drew with A R Salem Saleh (Uae) 1.5-0.5; N Theodorou (Gre ) Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb);Yangyi Yu (Chn) drew with S L Narayanan 1-1 goes to tiebreak; Radoslav Wojtaszek (Pol) beat Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo) 2-0; Sam `Shankland (Usa) drew with Vidit Gujrathi 1-1 goes to tiebreak; Deac Bogdan-Daniel (Rou) drew with V Karthik 1-1 goes to tiebreak; Awonder Liang (Usa) Rasmus Svane (Ger); Alexander Grebnev drew with Stamatis Kourkoulos Arditis (Gre) 1.5-0.5; Samuel Sevian (Usa) Evgeniy Najer (Fid); Daniel Dardha (Bel) drew with P Harikrishna 0.5-1.5; Jorden van Foreest (Ned) beat Alexey Sarana (Srb) 1-1 goes to tiebreak; Ivan Saric (Srb) Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri); Andrey Esipenko (Fid) Pouya Idani (Iri); Titas Stremavicius (Ltu) drew with V Pranav 0.5-1.5, Thao Dai Van Nguyen (Cze) Nodribek Yakubboev (Uzb); Matthias Bluebaum (Ger) drew with Ivan Zemlyanskii (Fid) 1.5-0.5; Georg Meier (Uru) Daniil Dubov (Fid); Kiriil Alekseenko (Aut) lost to Peter Leko (Hun) 0-2; Yilmaz Mustafa (Tur) drew with Shant Sargsyan (Arm) 0.5-1.5.