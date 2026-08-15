Praggnanandhaa holds Wesley So to a draw, maintains joint second at Sinquefield Cup

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa secured a crucial draw against tournament leader Wesley So in the fifth round of the Sinquefield Cup, solidifying his joint second position and significantly boosting his prospects for a podium finish and qualification for the Grand Chess Tour finale.

IMAGE: R Praggnanandhaa. Photograph: Lennart Ootes/FIDE

Key Points Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew with tournament leader Wesley So in the fifth round of the Sinquefield Cup.

Praggnanandhaa now holds joint second position with 3 points from five games, putting him in strong contention for a podium finish.

The draw significantly boosts Praggnanandhaa's chances of qualifying for the Grand Chess Tour finale later this year.

Wesley So leads the tournament with 3.5 points, while Fabiano Caruana and Vincent Keymer also secured crucial wins in round five.

The tournament's second half is expected to see rapid progress from players like Caruana and Praggnanandhaa.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa remained on course for a podium finish following a draw with tournament leader Wesley So of United States in fifth round of the Sinquefield Cup, which is a part of the Grand Chess tour. The draw as black meant that Praggnanandhaa remained in the joint second spot in the 10-players-9-rounds event with 3 points out of a possible five in his bag now from five games.

Praggnanandhaa's Grand Chess Tour Prospects

This also resulted in his resurrection as one of the best player in the GCT tour as now only a massive tragedy can keep him away from attending the grand finale scheduled for later this year for the chosen four from the GCT. With Wesley in command on 3.5 points the two big comebacks were recorded by pre-event favourite Fabiano Caruana of United States and Vincent Keymer of Germany who both won when it mattered the most with their white pieces.

Caruana won the tag in the fifth round with his fine victory over Armenian-turned American Levon Aronian while Vincent defeated the out-of-form Anish Giri in a game that the Dutchman would rather forget. As things stand, So on 3.5 points is half point ahead of Praggnanandhaa, Keymer, Caruana and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France. This half point could mean nothing or everything as the tournament progresses in the second half wherein one can expect Caruana and Praggnanandhaa to make rapid progress. Caruana is still the best guy to hold his forte one more time and emerge as the best on the grand chess tour.

Round 5 Highlights and Key Matches

For Praggnanandhaa the fifth round did not force any major issue. The Indian ace was at his best in handling the black side of a king pawn opening and in just 26 moves the game was agreed as drawn. Meanwhile, Caruana outclassed Aronian right from the opening with his white pieces. Aronian went for the age-old Petroff defense and did not get any chance once the top seeded player launched an offense on the queen side. Aronian lost a rook for a minor piece and never recovered back.

Results Round 5: