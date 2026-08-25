Praggnanandhaa to Face Caruana in Grand Chess Tour Final

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has impressively advanced to the finals of the Grand Chess Tour's final leg, setting up a highly anticipated clash against defending champion Fabiano Caruana.

IMAGE: R Praggnanandhaa in action. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated Germany's Vincent Keymer with a dominant 19-9 score to reach the Grand Chess Tour finals.

Praggnanandhaa will now face pre-event favourite and defending champion Fabiano Caruana of the USA in the event finale.

The Indian GM secured an unassailable lead by winning back-to-back rapid encounters and an early blitz game against Keymer.

Fabiano Caruana also advanced to the finals, showcasing strong performance in blitz games to beat Wesley So 18-9.

The Grand Chess Tour finale offers a substantial prize pool, with USD 200,000 for the winner and USD 125,000 for the losing finalist.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa cruised into the finals of the Grand Chess Tour's last leg after clinching a crushing 19-9 win over Germany's Vincent Keymer here. Pragnanandhaa will take on pre-event favourite and defending champion Fabiano Caruana of the USA States in the event finale.

Praggnanandhaa's Dominant Performance

Having won the second Classical game, the Indian enjoyed a huge lead of six points coming into the final day on which games of shorter duration were played. He defeated Keymer in back-to-back rapid encounters to nearly seal his spot in the finals taking an unassailable 17-3 lead before another victory in the first game of blitz took his points tally to 19. As per rules, all the games have to be played and Keymer fought his way back by winning the last three blitz games even though the score-line was beyond repairs for him.

Caruana's Path to the Final

Caruana is not known to be a power in the faster version of the game but on Monday he proved that he could prove that assessment wrong. Caruana won 18-9 thanks to his skills in the blitz games, leaving nothing to chance. The GCT finale is a USD 450,000 tournament of which USD 200,000 is reserved for the winner and USD 125,000 goes to the losing finalist. Even though Caruana starts as the favourite, Praggnanandhaa has it in him to turn the tables.

Third Place Play-off and Future Invitations

In the third place play-off, Keymer will play against another American Wesley So. The top three from here will get a direct invite to the next year's Grand Chess Tour. Results Semifinals: R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 19) beat Vincent Keymer (Ger, 9); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 18) beat Wesley So (USA, 9).