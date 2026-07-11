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Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Pa Dominates La Plagne Open Chess Tournament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 11, 2026 13:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Pa showcased exceptional skill and strategy, triumphing unbeaten at the prestigious 6th La Plagne Open International Chess Tournament in France, securing his fourth title this year.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Global Chess League

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Global Chess League

Key Points

  • Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Pa won the 6th La Plagne Open International Chess Tournament.
  • Iniyan Pa remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, securing 7.5 points from nine rounds.
  • The 23-year-old Indian achieved six wins and three draws, finishing as the clear winner.
  • Key victories included matches against GM Luca Moroni of Italy and IM Danyil Mosesov of Ukraine.
  • This marks Iniyan Pa's fourth tournament title this year and his second classical chess title of 2026.

Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Pa triumphed at the 6th La Plagne Open International Chess Tournament, delivering an unbeaten performance in the Masters category here.

The tournament, which concluded on Friday, featured 142 players from 20 countries, including 13 Grandmasters and 22 International Masters. Iniyan scored 7.5 points from nine rounds to claim the title.

 

Iniyan Pa's Dominant Performance

The 23-year-old Indian remained unbeaten, registering six wins and three draws to finish as the clear winner. After receiving a first-round walkover and drawing his second-round game, Iniyan steadily built momentum with two consecutive victories.

Following another draw in Round 5, he sealed the title with three successive wins, including crucial victories over GM Luca Moroni of Italy, who finished third, and IM Danyil Mosesov of Ukraine, who secured the runner-up spot.

Securing The Championship

Heading into the final round with a one-point lead, Iniyan needed only a draw to confirm the title. He comfortably achieved the result by drawing his final-round game against IM Aronyak Ghosh of India, securing the championship outright.

Aronyak finished joint third alongside Diptayan Ghosh, with both players scoring 6.5 points. The victory marks Iniyan's fourth tournament title this year and his second classical chess title of 2026.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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