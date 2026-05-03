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Indian Boxers Shine At Asian U17 Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 03, 2026 21:52 IST

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India's U-17 boxing team showcased their prowess at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, securing multiple victories and demonstrating their dominance in the ring.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • India's U-17 girls boxers started strong at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, securing five impressive victories.
  • Rakhi (48kg) delivered a commanding performance, defeating her Sri Lankan opponent via RSC in the first round.
  • Ovi (50kg) and Mamta (52kg) secured unanimous 5-0 victories against Iran and Thailand, respectively.
  • Lakshmi (54kg) added to India's winning streak with a dominant 5-0 decision against Korea.
  • Neela Narendra Kumar (46kg) impressed in the boys' category with a first-round RSC victory over Saudi Arabia.

India's U-17 girls boxers made a commanding start to their campaign at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, registering five impressive victories here on Sunday.

Dominant Performances By Indian Female Boxers

Rakhi (48kg) led the charge with a commanding performance, defeating her Sri Lankan opponent via RSC in the very first round.

 

Continuing the strong momentum, Ovi (50kg) secured a unanimous 5â 0 victory over Iran, while Mamta (52kg) outclassed her Thai opponent with another clinical 5â 0 win.

Lakshmi And Navya Secure Further Wins

Lakshmi (54kg) added to India's winning streak with a dominant 5â 0 decision against Korea, showcasing complete control throughout the bout.

Navya (57kg) capped off a stellar day for the Indian contingent, sealing victory with an RSC in Round 1 against Vietnam.

Boys' Category Sees Mixed Results

In the boys' category, Neela Narendra Kumar (46kg) impressed with a powerful showing, clinching a first-round RSC victory over Saudi Arabia's Khalid Alhossah.

Meanwhile, Daksh Pawar (48kg) faced a tough challenge and went down 0â 5 against Tajikistan's Firuzjon Boymatov.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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