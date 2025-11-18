Indian football's slump continues with Bangla defeat

IMAGE: With just two points from five matches, India remain rooted at the bottom of the four-team table. Photograph: Indian Football/X

Already out contention for a spot in the 2027 Asian Cup, India suffered another embarrassing defeat, losing 0-1 to Bangladesh in their penultimate Group C match of qualifying round, in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Sheikh Morsalin scored the all-important goal for Bangladesh in the 11th minute to the wild cheer of the capacity crowd at the National Stadium. The match, though, had been rendered inconsequential as both the sides were out of contention of the 2027 continental showpiece.

India got a golden scoring chance in the 31st minute but Lallianzuala Chhangte's right-footed shot from the top of the box after Bangladesh goalkeeper Mitul Marma was completely out of position was headed away by Hamza Choudhury.

There was an instance of pushing and shoving among some players of the two teams near the touch line in the first half but the referee brought it under control.

India's campaign had effectively ended on October 14, when they squandered a 1-0 lead to lose 1-2 to Singapore in Margao, Goa.

By virtue of the defeat, a winless India remained rooted at the bottom of the four-team table with just two points from five matches. This was their third loss in the third round of the qualifiers. The other two matches were drawn affairs.

After the win, Bangladesh, who notched their first win in five matches, remained on third with five points.

The first leg match between the two sides had ended in a goal-less draw on March 25 in Shillong. It was India's first match on Bangladesh soil in 22 years, since the 2003 SAFF Gold Cup, where the hosts prevailed 2-1 at the same venue.

India are currently ranked 136th in the FIFA chart while Bangladesh are at 183rd.

India play their last match of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers against Hong Kong at home on March 31, 2026.