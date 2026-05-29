Indian Football Team Receives Rousing Welcome In London

The Indian men's football team, currently in the UK for the Unity Cup, was celebrated at India House in London, fostering community spirit and promoting the growth of Indian football.

IMAGE: India's men's football team at India House in London ahead of Saturday's third-place match against Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup four-nation tournament. Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points The Indian men's football team received a warm welcome at India House in London during their UK tour for the Unity Cup.

Deputy High Commissioner Kartik Pande highlighted the progress of Indian football and its ability to unite people.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey emphasised the importance of UK-India cooperation for football development.

The Indian team urged the Indian diaspora in the UK to support them at the Unity Cup match against Zimbabwe.

The Indian men's football team, in the UK for the Unity Cup four-nation tournament, received a rousing community welcome to India House in London ahead of their third-place clash with Zimbabwe on Saturday.

The Blue Tigers interacted with football fans and shared insights from their training schedules during the special reception hosted by the High Commission of India on Thursday evening.

High Commissioner Highlights Football's Unifying Power

India's Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Kartik Pande, greeted the sports stars and also led an interactive session with captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and defenders Sandesh Jhingan and Rahul Bheke.

"Those who follow know that Indian football has seen encouraging progress in the recent years, symbolised by grassroots participation, youth development and growing public interest," said Pande, in his welcome address.

"Football, they say, has a unique ability to bring people together across borders, languages and backgrounds. It creates friendships, build bridges across societies, and inspires young people in ways that few other sports can.

"Events such as the Unity Cup remind us exactly why sport matters so much in today's world," he said.

India-UK Football Cooperation

The Unity Cup is an international football tournament celebrating AfroCentric and global diaspora communities, with the 2026 fixtures involving Nigeria, Jamaica and Zimbabwe besides India.

While defending champions Nigeria will face off with Jamaica in the finals, India is set for a Zimbabwe clash at The Valley, home to Charlton Athletic Football Club in south-east London.

"India and the UK have recently concluded a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will benefit both nations and football will be one of the factors behind the closer bilateral ties," Kalyan Chaubey, president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), said in his address in Hindi.

"Football is a character-building sport and for India to progress up the ranks of football, England's cooperation is important as a pioneer in the sport. India, on the other hand, can offer Yoga and meditation mental health insights, given our rich cultural traditions," he said.

The players called on members of the Indian diaspora in the UK to turn up in large number for their last Unity Cup match against Zimbabwe.