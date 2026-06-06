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Home  » Sports » Indian Football Star Grace Dangmei Ends Career On High Note

Indian Football Star Grace Dangmei Ends Career On High Note

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 06, 2026 22:17 IST

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Indian women's football icon Grace Dangmei has officially retired from international play, capping off a remarkable career with a third SAFF Championships title win, solidifying her legacy as a true legend of the sport.

Photographs: Kind courtesy AIFF/Twitter

Photographs: Kind courtesy AIFF/Twitter

Key Points

  • Grace Dangmei, a stalwart of the Indian women's football team, announced her international retirement.
  • Her retirement came after India secured the SAFF Championships title with a 3-1 win over Bangladesh.
  • The 30-year-old Manipuri forward represented India 95 times and won three SAFF titles.
  • She had an illustrious career spanning nearly 15 years, playing for top Indian clubs and Uzbek side FC Nasaf Karshi.

Indian women's football team stalwart Grace Dangmei on Saturday announced her international retirement after the team won the SAFF Championships title following a 3-1 win over Bangladesh in the final here.

The 30-year-old Manipuri forward represented the country 95 times since her debut in 2013, and ended her international career on a high after winning her third SAFF title. She was not in the starting XI in the summit clash and came on as a substitute. But she was handed the captain's armband later and she lifted the trophy during the prize distribution ceremony.

 

Grace Dangmei's Illustrious Career Highlights

During her illustrious career which lasted nearly 15 years, Grace played for top Indian clubs like KRYPHSA, Sethu FC, Gokulam Kerala, Sribhumi. In 2022, Grace joined Uzbek Women's League side FC Nasaf Karshi on a season-long contract. She helped her Uzbek team win both the league and cup in that calendar year, scoring 4 goals in 14 league matches.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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