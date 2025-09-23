HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Indian football season starts on Oct 25 with Super Cup

Indian football season starts on Oct 25 with Super Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 23, 2025 17:51 IST

x

Super Cup

IMAGE: East Bengal FC players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2024 edition of the Super Cup. Photograph: East Bengal FC/X

The season-opening Super Cup will kick off from October 25 in Goa, an official of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Tuesday.

All the Indian Super League clubs except Odisha FC have agreed to take part in the tournament. The ISL clubs will be joined by four I-League teams -- Inter Kashi, Real Kashmir, Gokulam Kerala FC and Rajasthan united.

The draw of the tournament will be held virtually coming Thursday.

The Super Cup has normally been the season-ending tournament but due to the prevailing circumstances, it will open the season this time.

The AIFF has told the clubs that the winning team of the Super Cup will be awarded the AFC Champions League 2 play-off spot for 2026-27 season.

But the winning team will have to possess the Premier 1 License under the Indian Club Licensing Regulations relevant for the 2026-27 season.

FC Goa made it to the ACL 2 play-offs -- and subsequently in group stage -- this season as champions of Super Cup 2024-25.

The AIFF has earlier said that if an Indian club participating in ACL 2 play-off is unable to secure qualification, it will automatically enter the group stage of the AFC Challenge League (ACGL), the third tier of the continent's club competition (one level below ACL 2).

 

This mechanism will ensure continued continental participation for Indian clubs, even in the event of ACL 2 play-off stage exit.

Indian domestic football was thrown into uncertainty after the ISL was put on hold due to unresolved issues surrounding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the AIFF and the league organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

However, things are going to get much clearer in the coming times with the Supreme Court recently approving the AIFF's new constitution.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PSG's Dembele wins 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or
PSG's Dembele wins 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or
Will India Retain Same XI For Bangladesh Game?
Will India Retain Same XI For Bangladesh Game?
Mumbai's football fans set for Bolt's record-breaking debut
Mumbai's football fans set for Bolt's record-breaking debut
'We hope to find chinks in India's armoury'
'We hope to find chinks in India's armoury'
ODI rankings: Deepti climbs to 5th; Smriti stays No. 1
ODI rankings: Deepti climbs to 5th; Smriti stays No. 1

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Tanuja's Top 10 Performances

webstory image 2

Pav Bhaji: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Brijendra Kala's 10 Favourite Co-Stars

VIDEOS

SRK throws flying Kiss while sitting next to Rani Mukherjee at prestigious National Awards Event0:37

SRK throws flying Kiss while sitting next to Rani...

Pakistan Floods: Massive Damage and Devastation4:47

Pakistan Floods: Massive Damage and Devastation

Kolkata Rains: Heaviest downpour in 37 years1:41

Kolkata Rains: Heaviest downpour in 37 years

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV