IFL 2026-27 Season To Be Broadcast On Zee And DD Sports

The Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 season is set to reach a wider audience across India through new broadcast and streaming partnerships with Zee Entertainment Enterprises and DD Sports, ensuring extensive coverage on television and digital platforms.

Key Points The Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 season will be accessible across television and digital platforms.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and DD Sports have partnered as broadcast and streaming providers for the IFL 2026-27 season.

All IFL matches will be live telecast on DD Sports, with selected fixtures also on Unite8 Sports.

Digital streaming for all matches will be available on Z5, WAVES, and the official YouTube channel of Unite8 Sports.

IFL CEO Nildeep Mondal and Zee Sports Network CBO Bavesh Janavlekar highlighted the partnership's goal to expand accessibility and connect with fans across India.

The Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 season will be accessible across television and digital platforms, with Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and DD Sports coming on board as broadcast and streaming partners for the competition.

Broadcast and Digital Accessibility

Doordarshan will continue its association with the league and will live telecast all matches of the season on DD Sports, while selected fixtures will also be telecast on Unite8 Sports, a release said.

Unite8 Sports is a sports television and digital media network launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd in India.

On the digital front, all matches will be live streamed on Z5, WAVES, Prasar Bharati's OTT platform.

Fans can also live stream all matches for free on the official YouTube channel of Unite8 Sports.

Statements from Key Leaders

Speaking on the partnership, IFL CEO Nildeep Mondal said, "With Zee also joining as broadcast partners, and every match available across multiple digital and television platforms, we are taking a significant step towards making the league accessible to audiences across India and help us connect with fans."

Speaking on the announcement, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer, Zee Sports Network said, "For Indian football, the opportunity is to reach the right fans, everywhere they are. With Z5 and Unite8 Sports, we're taking the IFL to football lovers across the country. This is a long-term commitment."