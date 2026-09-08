AIFF Unveils Ambitious Plans For IFL 2026-27 Season

The All India Football Federation has announced the 2026-27 Indian Football League season will kick off on October 30, bringing new rules, expanded venues, and building on a four-fold increase in viewership from the previous season.

Key Points The 2026-27 Indian Football League (IFL) season is scheduled to commence on October 30.

The AIFF has approved a new rule limiting foreign players to a maximum of three on the pitch during IFL matches.

The league's geographical reach will expand with the addition of Nagaland and Odisha as new host venues.

The 2025-26 IFL season saw a significant four-fold increase in viewership figures, indicating growing interest in Indian football.

Discussions are underway with Prasar Bharati for a broadcast partnership, aiming for continued successful collaboration.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday said that the 2026-27 Indian Football League (IFL) season will commence on October 30, after meeting with representatives of all 11 participating clubs.

The meeting reviewed the 2025-26 season, noting that viewership figures and overall broadcast performance were hugely encouraging, surging to four times higher than the 2024-25 campaign.

Key Regulatory Changes And Expansion

As part of regulatory updates for the upcoming season, the Council approved a rule permitting a maximum of three foreign players on the pitch at a time during matches. The league's footprint will also expand with the inclusion of Nagaland and Odisha as new venues.

Additionally, the IFL Charter, proposed budget, and sponsorship packages for the new season came under detailed discussion.

Optimism For The Upcoming IFL Season

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan described the gathering as a very cordial meeting.

"Last season, despite being a truncated campaign, the league generated a lot of interest, and the viewership figures were very encouraging. We are now looking forward to a full-fledged home-and-away season," Satyanarayan said.

"With new entrants and new venues coming into the league, there is a lot to look forward to, and all of this will add to the excitement around the IFL."

Ahead of Tuesday's formal meeting, representatives of the IFL clubs and Satyanarayan met Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the broadcast partnership for the upcoming season, with both sides expressing optimism regarding another successful collaboration.