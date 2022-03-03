Indian football: Jhingan gets warning from AIFF over sexist remarks

IMAGE: ATK Mohun Bagan’s Sandesh Jhingan had made sexist comments after their ISL match against Kerala Blasters FC on February 19. Photograph: AIFF Media

The All India Football Federation on Thursday warned star Indian centre back Sandesh Jhingan for making sexist remarks following his team ATK Mohun Bagan's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League.

"The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has issued a stern warning to ATK Mohun Bagan player Sandesh Jhingan for his comments made after their match against Kerala Blasters FC (on February 19)," said a statement from the ISL.

"The AIFF body took into account the apology tendered by the player on social media. The Committee has also communicated any repetition will entail exemplary penal actions."

The 28-year-old ATK Mohun Bagan vice-captain had allegedly made a sexist remark after the team's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC.

In the 11-second video uploaded by his own club and later deleted, it showed him allegedly passing a sexist remark -- "auroto ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath" (I have played a match with women, with women).

Jhingan later posted an apology after drawing backlash on social media.

"I know a lot has happened in the last 48 hours, and it has been down to an error in judgement from my part. I have had the time to sit and reflect, something which I should have done, instead to react...," Jhingan posted on Twitter.

"To put it simply, what I said in the heat of the game, is, it's wrong, and I am truly sorry for it and I know I have let many people down, including myself and my family."

Mumbai City FC to make AFC Champions League debut in Riyadh

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC will play their AFC Champions League group matches in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh in April, in what will be their debut appearance in the top-flight club competition of the continent.

Riyadh will host the Group B matches, featuring UAE's Al Jazira, Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab and three-time AFC Cup winners Air Force Club of Iraq, besides Mumbai City.

Mumbai City FC qualified for the AFC Champions League after topping the league phase of the ISL 2020-21.

Saudi Arabia is hosting matches of all the four groups of the West Zone from April 7 to 27, subject to ratification by the AFC Executive Committee, the continental body said in a statement.

Riyadh will also host matches of Group A, which comprises four-time continental club champions Al Hilal, Tajikistan's FC Istiklol, Qatar's Al Rayyan SC as well as the winners of the play-off stage match between Sharjah from the United Arab Emirates and Iraqi side Al Zawraa Club.

The matches of Group C, which will be headlined by Iranian side Foolad Khouzestan, 2015 finalists Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Qatar's Al Gharafa and Ahal FC of Turkmenistan, will be held in Jeddah.

Meanwhile, just in the northwest of Riyadh, Buraidah will be the host of Group D matches, which includes Iran's Sepahan FC, who reached the final of the 2007 edition, Qatar's Al Duhail SC, two-time semi-finalists Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan and the winners of the play-off stage tie between Al Taawoun FC from Saudi Arabia and Syrian side Al Jaish.

The single round knockout stage matches of the AFC Champions League (West) will be held from February 3 to 10 next year. The round of 16 matches are scheduled for February 3 and 4, before the quarter-finals to be played on February 7 and the semi-finals taking place on February 10.

The final will be played over two legs on February 19 and 26 next year.