Home  » Sports » Sunil Chhetri's Plea To Tata Group: Don't Shut Down Jamshedpur FC

Sunil Chhetri's Plea To Tata Group: Don't Shut Down Jamshedpur FC

Updated: August 02, 2026 21:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

India's football legend Sunil Chhetri has made a passionate appeal to the Tata Group, urging them to reconsider their decision to withdraw Jamshedpur FC from the Indian Super League.

Jamshedpur FC

IMAGE: Former India captain Sunil Chhetri told the Tata Group's decision to shut down ISL club Jamshedpur FC would be a disaster with no alternative. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sunil Chhetri has urged the Tata Group to reconsider its decision to withdraw Jamshedpur FC from the Indian Super League.
  • Chhetri believes Tata's exit would be a major blow to top-tier Indian football, despite potential business implications.
  • Jamshedpur FC, founded in 2017, won the ISL League Winners' Shield in 2021-22 and reached the final of the domestic Super Cup last year.
  • The ISL is currently facing challenges, including an unconfirmed start date for 2026-27 and lack of a broadcast partner.

Former India captain Sunil Chhetri has urged Tata Group to reverse its decision to shut down Indian Super League club Jamshedpur FC, saying the conglomerate's exit from top-flight football would be a major blow to the sport.

Impact Of Tata's Potential Exit

Jamshedpur announced on Friday that they would withdraw from the ISL, which is yet to confirm a start date for the 2026-27 season and remains without a broadcast partner.

 

The league, now operating under a club-led management model, has struggled to gain momentum, with India ranked 138th in the world.

"The League will have a team less, but the season will go on. However, not having the TATA group involved in the top tier of Indian football -- that would be a disaster with no alternative," Chhetri wrote on X.

"I can only request and hope that the think tank at TATA picks their heart over head and reconsiders this call. It might be a poor business decision, but it will be the one Indian football needs the most at this hour."

Founded in 2017, Jamshedpur won the ISL League Winners' Shield in 2021-22 and reached the final of the domestic Super Cup last year.

The ISL staged a shortened season last year after the All India Football Federation and Reliance Industries ended a 15-year commercial partnership amid a Supreme Court case over the implementation of a new AIFF constitution.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

sunil chhetritata groupjamshedpur fcindian super leagueindian football

More From Rediff

Unnati Sharma's Judo Bronze Fuels Olympic Medal Dream

Unnati Sharma's Judo Bronze Fuels Olympic Medal Dream

Sreejesh Weighs In On Hockey Saffron Jersey Controversy

Sreejesh Weighs In On Hockey Saffron Jersey Controversy

Didn't Expect To Win Title: Tanvi Sharma After Taipei Open

Didn't Expect To Win Title: Tanvi Sharma After Taipei Open

Related Stories

Jamshedpur FC Players' Emotional Appeal To Tata Group To Reconsider Club Closure

Jamshedpur FC Players' Emotional Appeal To Tata Group To Reconsider Club Closure

Quick Links

Jamshedpur FCTata GroupSunil ChhetriIndian Super LeagueISLSuper CupAIFF and Reliance IndustriesSupreme Court

Web Stories

10 Movies Celebrating Friendship

10 Movies Celebrating Friendship
8 Indian States With The Most Forests

8 Indian States With The Most Forests
7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026