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Indian Fencers Dominate Commonwealth Championship With 3 Golds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 12, 2026 14:10 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Indian fencing team showcased exceptional talent at the Commonwealth Championship in Lagos, Nigeria, securing three gold medals and significantly boosting the nation's overall medal tally to an impressive 29.

Key Points

  • Indian fencing team secured three gold, one silver, and one bronze medal on day three of the Commonwealth Championship.
  • The team's strong performance increased India's total medal count to 29, comprising 8 gold, 7 silver, and 14 bronze.
  • Kanaglakshmi won gold in Senior Women's Foil, with Joys Ashitha taking silver.
  • Rajendran Shanthimol Sherjin clinched gold in Senior Men's Epee.
  • Singh Karan Singh earned gold in Senior Men's Sabre, while Kumaresan Padma Gisho Nidhi secured bronze.

The Indian fencing team collected three gold, one silver, and one bronze medal across various senior individual events on the third day of the Commonwealth Championship in Lagos, Nigeria. Dominating the field in senior women's foil, senior men's epee, and senior men's sabre, Team India's stellar day three performance brought the nation's overall combined medal count to an extraordinary 29 medals -- comprising 8 Gold, 7 Silver, and 14 Bronze.

Women's Foil and Men's Epee Success

India established immediate dominance in the senior women's foil category, securing a gold-silver victory. Kanaglakshmi captured the gold medal following a precise and controlled campaign, while teammate Joys Ashitha took silver to claim the top two spots on the podium ahead of England's Georgia Green and Emily Goodchild, who won Bronze.

 

The success continued in the Senior Men's Epee discipline, where Rajendran Shanthimol Sherjin put on a commanding display to secure India's second gold medal of the day. Sherjin outpointed South Africa's Kruger Pieter, who finished with silver, while Wales' Burkhardt Marc and South Africa's Losevsky Sergey shared the bronze medals.

Men's Sabre Triumph and Future Focus

In the senior men's sabre event, Singh Karan Singh clinched India's third gold medal of the day with an outstanding final fight against Australia's Shim Yoongi, who took silver. Teammate Kumaresan Padma Gisho Nidhi added to the medal haul by winning bronze alongside Nigeria's Akinyosoye Oluwafolayemi.

With the championship wrapping up on Wednesday, the Indian contingent turns its focus toward the final events across foil, epee, and sabre disciplines.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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