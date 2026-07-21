Indian Fencers Aim For Glory At Senior World Championships In Hong Kong

India's 24-member fencing contingent is poised to showcase its talent and compete for honours across Epee, Foil, and Sabre disciplines at the prestigious Senior World Fencing Championships in Hong Kong.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media /Twitter

Key Points A 24-member Indian fencing contingent is participating in the Senior World Fencing Championships in Hong Kong.

The team includes 12 men and 12 women athletes competing across Epee, Foil, and Sabre disciplines.

This championship is a significant opportunity for Indian fencers to test their skills against global competitors.

The contingent is supported by national coaches and physiotherapists, highlighting comprehensive preparation.

Rajeev Mehta, Secretary-General of FAI, expressed confidence in the team's ability to perform well.

A 24-member Indian fencing contingent will vie for honours at the Senior World Fencing Championships starting in Hong Kong on Wednesday. The nine-day flagship event will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo venue. The Indian team, consisting of 12 men and 12 women athletes, will be competing across all three fencing disciplines -- Epee, Foil, and Sabre, in both individual and team formats.

"This World Championship represents a major milestone for Indian fencing as we test our strength against the very best in the world," Rajeev Mehta, Secretary-General, Fencing Association of India said in a release. "Our athletes across Epee, Foil, and Sabre have put in intense preparation and shown remarkable grit throughout the national and international season. We have immense belief in this contingent's ability to compete with fearlessness, push boundaries, and bring pride to the nation in Hong Kong. I wish them good luck."

Meet The Indian Fencing Squad

The contingent is supported by five national coaches and two physiotherapists.

Indian Squad:

Epee (Women): Taniksha Khatri, Prachi Lohan, Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari

Epee (Men): Sherjin Rajendran Shanthimol, Joseph Bennet, Siva Magesh Sathasivan Nirmala, Shaurya Ashwini

Foil (Women): Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Mina Devi Naorem, Kanupriya Chawla, Sonia Devi Waikhom

Foil (Men): Sachin, Hemash Singh Sanasam, Aditya, Tejas Manoj Patil

Sabre (Women): Shreya Gupta, Jefarlin Jani Rexlin Simla, Shruti Joshi, Aakhri

Sabre (Men): Karan Singh, Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Lakshay Badser, Vishal Thapar.