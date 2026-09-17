Bhavani Dev-Led India's Fencing Squad Depart For Asian Games

Olympian C A Bhavani Devi leads India's largest-ever 20-member fencing squad to Japan for the prestigious Asian Games, aiming for strong performances in various categories.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points A 20-member Indian fencing squad, the largest ever, has departed for Japan for the Asian Games.

Olympian C A Bhavani Devi is leading the Indian fencing contingent.

Anupriya has been named as a replacement for injured epee fencer Prachi Lohan, pending official approvals.

The squad includes teams for women's sabre, epee, and foil, as well as men's sabre and foil events.

A 20-member Indian fencing squad, led by Olympian C A Bhavani Devi, departed for Japan for the Asian Games with Anupriya set to replace injured epee fencer Prachi Lohan, subject to approvals, marking the country's largest-ever representation in the sport at the continental showpiece.

The Indian contingent comprises 20 athletes, five coaches and a physiotherapist, left on Wednesday with the remaining team officials and delegates scheduled to join the squad in Japan on September 23.

India's Fencing Squad for Asian Games

India's women's sabre squad comprises Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta, Jeferlin J S and Shruti Joshi, while Taniksha Khatri, Mitva Chaudhari, Yashkeerat Kaur and Anupriya have been named in the women's epee team. Joys Ashita, N Mina Devi, Kanupriya Chawla and Sonia Devi Waikom will compete in women's foil.

In the men's events, Karan Singh, K P Gishonidhi, Lakshay Badser and Vishal Thapar form the sabre team, while Sachin, Sanasan Hemash Singh, Adiya and Tejas Patil have been selected for foil.

Anupriya has been named as the replacement for injured epee fencer Prachi Lohan, subject to the required approvals from the Indian Olympic Association and Sports Ministry.

The coaching staff comprises Vijay Kumar, Gyanendra Kumar, Mohit Ashwini, Sagar Lagu and Tukaram Mehatra, while Nikita Pandey is the team's physiotherapist. Bharatji Thakor is the team leader, with Devendra Kumar Sahu and OK Vineesh serving as delegates.

The Indian fencing team will now focus on final preparations in Japan before taking on the best fencers from across Asia.