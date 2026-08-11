Indian Fencers Add Seven More Medals In Lagos

Indian fencers showcased exceptional talent at the U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Lagos, Nigeria, adding seven more medals, including a gold, to their impressive tally.

Key Points Indian fencers secured seven additional medals, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze, on the second day of the U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championship.

Tanishka Khatri clinched gold in the Senior Women's Epee, with teammate Khushi Dabhade winning silver and Prachi Lohan a bronze.

Aakhari earned a silver medal in the Senior Women's Sabre, while Jefarlin and Shruti Joshi secured bronze medals.

Tejas Patil contributed a bronze medal in the Senior Men's Foil event, showcasing India's strong performance against international competitors.

India's total medal tally at the championship now stands at 24, including five gold medals, demonstrating significant progress in the sport.

Indian fencers continued their impressive run at the U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Lagos, Nigeria, by clinching seven medals on the second day of competition. India had secured 17 medals, including four gold, at the event on the opening day, dominating both the men's and women's individual events. Competing across the senior individual events in women's Sabre, women's Epee, and men's Foil, India added one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals to its growing tally on Monday night.

India's Strong Showing In Individual Events

The Indian squad staged a stellar display in the senior women's Epee event, asserting strong control over the podium. Tanishka Khatri won the gold medal while teammate Khushi Dabhade secured silver. Prachi Lohan added to the tally by sharing the bronze with Australia's Harrison Asley.

In the senior women's Sabre individual category, India delivered another impressive performance by bagging three podium spots. Aakhari fought her way to a hard-earned silver medal behind England's Brierley, who won the gold. Jefarlin and Shruti Joshi both claimed bronze medals for India.

Meanwhile, in the senior men's Foil event, Tejas Patil delivered a strong performance against a tough international field, securing a bronze medal alongside England's David William, but behind gold medallist Alex Tophalidas of Cyprus and silver winner Oliver Starange of England.