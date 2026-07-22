Historic Feat: Indian Women Epee Fencers Qualify For World Championships Main Draw

Indian fencers Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan have achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first Indian women's epee players to qualify for the main table of 64 at the prestigious Senior World Fencing Championships.

Key Points Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan are the first Indian women's epee fencers to reach the main table of 64 at the Senior World Fencing Championships.

The duo successfully navigated the round-robin pool stage and preliminary elimination rounds in Hong Kong.

This qualification marks a significant and historic milestone for Indian fencing on the global stage.

Khatri and Lohan are set to compete in the direct elimination draw on July 25, aiming for the last 32.

No Indian men's foil fencers advanced to the main draw in their respective event.

Indian fencers Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian women's epee players to qualify for the main table of 64 at the Senior World Fencing Championships here on Wednesday.

Historic Milestone For Indian Fencing

Competing on the opening day of the nine-day championship at the AsiaWorld-Expo, Khatri and Lohan advanced through the round-robin pool stage and preliminary elimination rounds to secure places in the direct elimination draw, marking a significant milestone for Indian fencing.

The duo will now compete in the main table of 64 on July 25, where they will aim to progress to the last 32.

In the men's individual foil event, Sachin was the best-placed Indian, finishing 107th, followed by Aditya (137th), Sanasam Hemash Singh (143rd) and Tejas Manoj Patil (149th). None of the Indian fencers advanced to the main draw.

The championships will continue on Thursday with the men's individual epee and women's individual sabre qualification events featuring Indian participants.