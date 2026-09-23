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Indian Fencers' Asian Games Campaign Ends In Pre-Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 23, 2026 12:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian fencers Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Mina Devi Naorem, and Ashitha Stalinraj Joys faced early exits in the individual sabre and foil events at the ongoing Asian Games in Nagoya.

Photograph: ICC/X

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma was defeated in the men's individual sabre pre-quarterfinals at the Asian Games.
  • Kumaresan Padma had previously won three and lost two bouts in the pool stage.
  • In the women's individual foil, Mina Devi Naorem and Ashitha Stalinraj Joys were eliminated in the round of 32.
  • Mina Devi lost to South Korea's Park Jihee, and Ashitha Stalinraj Joys was defeated by Kazakhstan's Alyona Gnoyeva.
  • Both women's foil fencers advanced to the round of 32 despite only one win in their pool stages.

India's Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma suffered a defeat against Kazakhstan's Artyom Sarkissyan in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's individual sabre event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. Kumaresan lost 11-15 to Sarkissyan at the Aichi Sky Expo Hall.

Indian Fencers' Performance

In the round of 32, Padma had defeated Laos' Quentin Saysana Geoffroy 15-8, while fellow Indian Karan Singh lost 14-15 to China's Luo Shaotong. Kumaresan had recorded three wins and two losses in the pool stage.

 

In the women's individual foil event, Mina Devi Naorem and Ashitha Stalinraj Joys bowed out after suffering defeats in the round of 32. Mina Devi went down 3-15 to South Korea's Park Jihee, while Ashitha put up a close fight before losing 14-15 to Kazakhstan's Alyona Gnoyeva. Both players had reached the round of 32 despite managing just one win from five bouts in their respective pool-stage matches.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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