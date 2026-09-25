Home  » Sports » Kamaljeet And Suruchi Singh Top Qualification In Mixed Team Air Pistol

Kamaljeet And Suruchi Singh Top Qualification In Mixed Team Air Pistol

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 25, 2026 07:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source

Indian shooters Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh have delivered a stellar performance at the Asian Games, topping the qualification for the mixed team 10m air pistol final and setting their sights on a coveted medal.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points

  • Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh qualified for the mixed team 10m air pistol final at the Asian Games.
  • The Indian duo topped the qualification round with an impressive score of 587.
  • This performance marks a strong comeback after their disappointing individual outings.
  • The event represents India's final chance for a medal in the 10m air pistol category at the Games.

The Indian duo of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh stormed into the final of mixed team 10m air pistol competition after topping the qualification with a strong performance at the Asian Games here on Friday, bouncing back from their disappointing outings in the individual events.

India's Medal Hopes In Air Pistol

After registering a 196 in the opening series, the Indian pair raced to 391 at the end of second series after scoring 195, placing them within sight of making the finals with just 20 shots remaining. They aggregated another 196 in the the third series to take their tally to 587, which included 29 inner 10s. The top four pairs advance to the final.

 

This is India's final chance for a medal in the 10m air pistol events after a disappointing campaign so far. Kamaljeet ended ninth in the individual qualification, while Suruchi was 26th, with neither making the individual final. India also missed out on medals in both the men's and women's team events.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

asian gamesshooting10m air pistolkamaljeetsuruchi singh

More From Rediff

PIX: India's medal tally swells after athletics, wushu success

PIX: India's medal tally swells after athletics, wushu success
Asian Games 2026: India's Full Schedule For Friday, September 25

Asian Games 2026: India's Full Schedule For Friday, September 25
From Uber Driver To Historic Asian Games Medal: Salman Khan's Inspiring Story

From Uber Driver To Historic Asian Games Medal: Salman Khan's Inspiring Story

Related Stories

Asian Games: Sarabjot-Divya win silver in 10m air pistol mixed team event

Asian Games: Sarabjot-Divya win silver in 10m air pistol mixed team event

Web Stories

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026
Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks

Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks
Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026