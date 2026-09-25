Kamaljeet And Suruchi Singh Top Qualification In Mixed Team Air Pistol

Indian shooters Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh have delivered a stellar performance at the Asian Games, topping the qualification for the mixed team 10m air pistol final and setting their sights on a coveted medal.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh qualified for the mixed team 10m air pistol final at the Asian Games.

The Indian duo topped the qualification round with an impressive score of 587.

This performance marks a strong comeback after their disappointing individual outings.

The event represents India's final chance for a medal in the 10m air pistol category at the Games.

The Indian duo of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh stormed into the final of mixed team 10m air pistol competition after topping the qualification with a strong performance at the Asian Games here on Friday, bouncing back from their disappointing outings in the individual events.

India's Medal Hopes In Air Pistol

After registering a 196 in the opening series, the Indian pair raced to 391 at the end of second series after scoring 195, placing them within sight of making the finals with just 20 shots remaining. They aggregated another 196 in the the third series to take their tally to 587, which included 29 inner 10s. The top four pairs advance to the final.

This is India's final chance for a medal in the 10m air pistol events after a disappointing campaign so far. Kamaljeet ended ninth in the individual qualification, while Suruchi was 26th, with neither making the individual final. India also missed out on medals in both the men's and women's team events.