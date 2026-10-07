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Krishna-Pruthvi Secure Big Win At Arctic Open, Prannoy Out

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 07, 2026 16:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian men's doubles duo Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy delivered a stunning upset against Chinese fifth seeds at the Arctic Open Super 500, even as HS Prannoy faced an early exit.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Indian men's doubles pair Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy defeated fifth seeds He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu on Wednesday at the Arctic Open.
  • HS Prannoy was ousted in the opening round of the Arctic Open Super 500 on Wednesday.
  • Tanvi Sharma advanced to the second round on Tuesday, while Isharani Baruah lost her match.
  • Tharun Mannepalli, Rounak Chouhan, and Kidambi Srikanth are scheduled to play later in the day.

HS Prannoy was ousted in the opening round but Indian men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy registered a stunning win over fifth seeds He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu of China to enter the second round at the Arctic Open Super 500 here on Wednesday.

Indian Doubles Pair Shines At Arctic Open

The 34-year-old Prannoy, who was part of the Asian Games contingent, suffered a 10-21, 9-21 loss to fourth-seeded Dane Anders Antonsen to continue his wretched form this season.

 

However, Krishna and Pruthvi, who won back-to-back titles at the Saint-Denis Reunion Open and VI Mexican International Challenge in May, saw off fifth seeds He and Ren 10-21, 21-18, 22-20 to notch up one of the biggest wins of their careers.

Mixed Fortunes For Indian Shuttlers

On Tuesday, Tanvi Sharma defeated Taiwan's Chiu Pin Chian 21-15, 21-17 to enter the second round, but Isharani Baruah lost 10-21, 15-21 to top seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

Later in the day, India's Tharun Mannepalli will face Denmark's Magnus Johannesen, while Rounak Chouhan will meet China's Weng Hong Yang and Kidambi Srikanth will take on Brain Yang of Canada.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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