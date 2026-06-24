Vanshika Chaudhary And Shiva Narwal Win Silver In Mixed Team Pistol

Indian shooting talents Vanshika Chaudhary and Shiva Narwal have clinched a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, further solidifying India's leading position at the prestigious ISSF Junior World Championship.

Key Points Vanshika Chaudhary and Shiva Narwal clinched a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

The Indian duo scored 469.7 points, finishing behind Poland's team.

India continues to lead the medal standings with a total of 16 medals.

The championship features over 800 shooters from 70 federations, with India fielding an 84-member contingent.

The Indian pair of Vanshika Chaudhary and Shiva Narwal delivered a composed performance to clinch the 10m air pistol mixed team silver medal at the ISSF Junior World Championship here. The Indian duo shot a total of 469.7 to finish behind Poland's Malgorzata Dabrowska and Ivan Rakitski, who combined for a winning total of 471.9. The bronze medal went to Chinese Taipei 1, represented by Cheng Yen-Ching and Hsieh Hsiang-Chen, who posted 410.0 points.

India Tops Medal Standings

With Tuesday's silver finish, India continued to top the medal standings at the championship. The country's overall tally rose to 16 medals, including five gold, four silver and seven bronze medals. More than 800 shooters from 70 federations are competing in the fifth edition of the Junior World Championships, with India fielding an 84-member contingent. The tournament runs until June 26.