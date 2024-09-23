News
Indian doubles players reach finals in China

Indian doubles players reach finals in China

Source: PTI
September 23, 2024 18:28 IST
Yuki Bhambri, Nedunchezhiyan-Prashanth reach ATP 250 doubles finals in China

Jeevan and Vijay

IMAGE: India's Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Tennis Daily/X

The Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth reached the men's doubles finals at the Hangzhou Open on Monday. 

The unseeded Indian pair of Jeevan and Vijay staged a remarkable comeback to upset the third-seeded duo of Ariel Behar (Uruguay) and Robert Galloway (USA). They overcame a first-set drubbing to win 0-6, 6-2, 10-4 in a gripping one-hour and 11-minute contest.

Jeevan and Vijay will next meet the unseeded German team of Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens, who advanced to the final after receiving a walkover from Rinky Hijikata (Australia) and Mackenzie McDonald (USA).

 

Meanwhile at the Chengdu Open, the third seeded Indo-French pair of Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivettl edged out Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Rafael Matos of Brazil 6-3, 7-6 in a fiercely- contested match lasting one hour and 31 minutes to book their spot in the final.

Yuki and Albano will be up against the top-seeded French pair Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul in the title clash.

Doumbia-Reboul got the better of Mexican-Australian pair Miguel Reyes-Varela and John-Patrick Smith 4-6, 6-3, 12-10.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
