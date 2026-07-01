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Indian Doubles Duo Faces Early Exit At Canada Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 01, 2026 11:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's men's doubles pair, Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Pochana Arjun, faced an early first-round exit at the Canada Open badminton tournament after a swift defeat to the Canadian home pair.

Key Points

  • Indian men's doubles pair Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Pochana Arjun exited the Canada Open.
  • They lost in straight games to fifth-seeded Canadian pair Kevin Lee and Ty Alexander Lindeman.
  • The match concluded in just 23 minutes at the BWF Super 300 event.
  • Other Indian shuttlers, including Kidambi Srikanth, are set to compete in later rounds.

India's men's doubles pair of Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Pochana Arjun suffered a first round exit from the Canada Open badminton tournament here after losing in straight games here.

The Indian duo went down 9-21, 7-21 to fifth-seeded home pair Kevin Lee and Ty Alexander Lindeman in just 23 minutes in the opening round of the BWF Super 300 event on Tuesday night.

 

Other Indian Shuttlers To Compete

India's campaign will gather pace on Wednesday with fourth seed Kidambi Srikanth opening his men's singles campaign against Malaysia's Paris Olympics bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia.

Aakarshi Kashyap Devika Sihag, Anmol Kharb Tharun Mannepalli, Saneeth Dayanand and Tanya Hemanth will also begin their respective campaigns.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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