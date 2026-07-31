From arthritis to Commonwealth Games bronze: Seema Kaliramna's incredible journey

Discus thrower Seema Kaliramna defied post-childbirth arthritis and motherhood challenges to clinch a Commonwealth Games bronze medal, marking an extraordinary comeback in her athletic career.

IMAGE: Seema Kaliramna's inspiring journey highlights the resilience required to balance motherhood, academic pursuits, and elite sports without a stable job. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian discus thrower Seema Kaliramna won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal after overcoming significant personal challenges.

She developed severe arthritis post-childbirth in 2022, making basic movements and discus throwing extremely difficult.

With her husband's dedicated support, she managed her condition through diet and gradual workouts, achieving a career-best throw in 2024.

Seema balanced her athletic comeback with pursuing a PhD in Physical Education, researching visualisation and manifestation in sports.

Childbirth is often described as an athlete's toughest comeback. For the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Indian discus thrower Seema Kaliramna, the real battle began after she became a mother.

Weeks after giving birth to her son Rudra in 2022, Seema developed arthritis, an inflammatory disease that attacked the very joints a discus thrower relies on to generate power. The pain was so severe that lifting everyday objects became difficult, let alone hurling a one-kilogram disc across a field. Four years later, she stood on the Commonwealth Games podium.

"After pregnancy, I had arthritis due to which a lot of complications came," the 27-year-old said. The comeback was anything but straightforward. Her husband, Ravinder Kaliramna, a former national champion whose own career ended prematurely because of injuries, suddenly found himself coaching an athlete whose greatest opponent was no longer inside the throwing circle.

Overcoming Post-Childbirth Arthritis

"I didn't even know such a thing existed," he said.

"We were so clueless. I did a lot of research, tried Ayurveda because this is something that is not curable, one can only manage it."

The couple changed everything. "She had to avoid sour food like achaar and lemon. We started including things in her diet that were beneficial for her.

"All her joints hurt. She couldn't lift anything. Slowly, slowly she started working out."

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Return to Elite Competition

The progress came in inches rather than metres.

Before motherhood, Seema's personal best stood at 48.08 metres. She returned to competition in 2024. She hurled the discus to career-best 59.73 metres at the Indian Championships earlier this year. In Glasgow, her bronze winning throw was 58.65m.

Balancing Sport, Academia, and Motherhood

While rebuilding her body, Seema was also working towards a PhD in Physical Education at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani.

Her research examines how imagery and self-talk influence athletic performance, concepts that became deeply personal as she navigated rehabilitation.

"My paper is also on visualisation and manifestation. How thinking negatively or positively can affect an affect an athlete," she said.

Motherhood, meanwhile, reshaped every aspect of her life beyond sport.

"My son is getting older. He wants to be with us. It is difficult," she said.

Before she left for Scotland, Rudra had only one request.

"He said, 'Mummy, please bring a medal.' That's his toy."

Daughter of a former basketball player and javelin thrower, who served in the Indian Army, Seema has balanced sport, academic research and raising a young child without the security of a job.

"I don't have a job," she said.