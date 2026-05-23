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Cricket And Yoga Mark Indian Diaspora Event In Shanghai

By K J M Varma
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 14:04 IST

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The Indian diaspora in Shanghai celebrated its culture with the inauguration of the annual East China Indian Diaspora Cricket Tournament and a curtain-raiser event for the International Day of Yoga 2026.

Key Points

  • Indian diaspora in Shanghai celebrated cricket and yoga.
  • The East China Indian Diaspora Cricket Tournament was inaugurated.
  • A curtain-raiser event for the International Day of Yoga 2026 was held.
  • The events highlighted the growing global commitment to yoga.
  • The celebration demonstrated the strong support for Indian culture in East China.

Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, inaugurated the annual East China Indian Diaspora Cricket Tournament and the curtain-raiser event for the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 in Shanghai on Saturday.

The event was jointly organised by the Indian Association Shanghai and Nord Anglia International School Shanghai Pudong, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of the Indian diaspora, the international community, yoga practitioners, and cricket enthusiasts from across the East China region, according to a Shanghai Consulate statement.

 

Promoting Wellness Through Yoga

Mathur said the large-scale participation in the IDY 2026 curtain raiser activities highlighted the growing global commitment towards yoga as a means of promoting wellness, harmony, and peace.

Cricket Fosters Community Engagement

The strong cross-cultural appeal of cricket, with players and participants from diverse nationalities and communities joining the tournament, reflected the spirit of friendship, community engagement, and people-to-people connections fostered through sports and wellness initiatives, he said.

The combined celebration of cricket and yoga once again demonstrated the strong support and respect enjoyed by the Indian community, India's cultural traditions, and its global outreach initiatives in East China, the statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
K J M Varma in Shanghai, China
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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