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India's Cycling Teams Advance To First Round Heats At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: September 29, 2026 12:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian track cycling teams have successfully qualified for the first round heats in both men's and women's team sprint and women's team pursuit events at the ongoing Asian Games.

India men's cycling team

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Indian track cycling teams qualified for first round heats in men's and women's team sprint events at the Asian Games.
  • The women's team also secured qualification for the team pursuit competition.
  • The women's team sprint will compete against Chinese Taipei in their first round heat.
  • The men's team sprint is set to face China in their respective first round heat..

The Indian track cycling teams qualified for first round heats in both men's and women's team sprint events, as well as women's team pursuit competition at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

In the women's team sprint, the quartet of Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy and Triyasha Paul clocked 50.414 seconds to finish sixth and last in the qualifying round. As per the competition rules,

India will face Chinese Taipei in the first round heat 1.

 

India's Performance In Qualifying Rounds

In the men's team sprint, India finished seventh in qualifying with a time of 44.895 seconds. The Indian team comprises Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh and Jemsh Singh. India will face China in the first round heats.

In the women's team pursuit event, India finished fifth and last in qualifying with a time of 4:45.151s. As per the competition format, the fifth-fastest team starts alone against the clock in the first round. India will therefore compete alone in the first round.

The heats will be followed by the medal races later in the session.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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