Disappointing Day For Indian Cyclists At Asian Games

Indian cyclists faced an early and disappointing exit from the Asian Games in Izu, Japan, with both men's and women's teams failing to advance in their respective Sprint and Keirin events.

Key Points Indian cyclists experienced a disappointing performance at the Asian Games in Izu, Japan.

Men's riders Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo were eliminated in the 1/16 Finals of the Sprint event.

Both Ronaldo and Beckham failed to advance from the 1/16 Repechage Heats.

Women's Keirin participants Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Chikka Rangaswamy did not progress past the first round.

Indian cyclists experienced a disappointing outing in the Asian Games with both the men's and women's riders crashing out here on Wednesday.

Early Exits For Indian Cyclists

India's Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo got through the first qualifying round. David clocked 9.996 to finish 14th and behind him was Ronaldo with a timing of 10.052 in the men's Sprint event.

However, they both crashed out in the 1/16 Finals. Ronaldo was second behind China's Zhiwei Li in Heat 2 while Beckham came second with Malaysia's Mohammad Azizulhasni Awang finishing first.

Both Ronaldo and Beckham then finished second in the 1/16 Repechage Heats.

In the women's Keirin event, both the Indian riders failed to make it past the first round.

In Heat 2, Sarita Kumari finished fifth with a timing of 12.423 while Keerthi Chikka Rangaswamy clocked 11.740 to finish fourth in Heat 3.