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Home » Sports » Indian Cycling Coaches Undergo Advanced UCI Training

Indian Cycling Coaches Undergo Advanced UCI Training

May 31, 2026 14:29 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Three Indian cycling coaches are honing their skills at an advanced International Cycling Federation (UCI) course in Switzerland, signalling a boost for cycling in India.

Key Points

Three Indian cycling coaches have been selected and are currently undergoing an advanced course organised by the International Cycling Federation (UCI) in Aigle, Switzerland to enhance their skills.

The three coaches selected by the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) are Mayank Patel, Joginder and Prateek Manodhya, who have joined the course on May 18 and will continue till June 8.

 

Experienced Coaches and Their Backgrounds

While Joginder, a former cyclist, has 15 years of coaching experience across all formats, Mayank is the current performance, video analyst-cum-coach of the Indian team.

Prateek is far less experienced and had been associated with Madhya Pradesh Amateur Cycling Association and Chhattisgarh Cycling Association.

UCI's Commitment to Promoting Cycling in India

The international federation, UCI, is serious about promoting cycling in India and it has several plans and are actively engaging with the CFI. As a first step, it had given approval for the Bajaj Pune Tour a couple of months back.

"India possesses undeniable talent capable of excelling at the Asian level. Our cyclists have demonstrated this through consistent podium finishes at recent Asian Track Championships and Asia Cups, where athletes like Harshveer Sekhon, Ronaldo Singh, and Swasti Singh have shattered national records and secured medals," Joginder, who is one of the coaches training in Switzerland, told PTI.

"India's cycling journey, rooted in the pioneering spirit of early 20th-century globetrotters who circumnavigated the world on two wheels, reflects a deep reservoir of resilience and endurance.

Future of Indian Cycling

"With structured coaching, scientific training, and growing international exposure, we are poised to transition from promising contenders to dominant forces across the continent."

"The UCI Level 3 Diploma course is an advanced coaching programme designed for experienced coaches working with national teams or elite riders. It covers sophisticated training methodologies, performance analysis, sports science, and strategic race preparation at the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland."

UCI Director of World Cycling Centre, Jacques Landry added, "They have been selected for our Level 3 coaching course, which is the highest extended by UCI at the world level. India has great talent and we are working with its National Federation to identify and nurture it so that the country becomes a force in the years to come."

CFI secretary general Maninder Pal Singh is heading to Italy to attend the UCI management committee meeting as a special invitee and has been asked to present a case for inclusion of The PGT to a higher status of UCI 2.1.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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