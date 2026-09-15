Defending Champions India Face Organisational Chaos At Chess Olympiad

Defending champions India encountered significant organisational chaos at the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, facing frustrating hotel room delays that impacted top players and raised concerns about tournament preparations.

Photograph: FIDE/Michal Walusza

Key Points Indian chess teams, defending champions, faced a five-hour delay in hotel room allotment upon arrival in Samarkand for the Chess Olympiad.

Grandmasters Srinath Narayanan and Vidit Gujrathi expressed frustration on social media regarding the organisational chaos.

Other international players, including from Austria and Wales, also reported similar accommodation issues.

Uzbekistan Chess Federation Vice President assured that the issues were being resolved and players would be comfortable for the tournament.

Both Indian men's and women's teams, featuring top players like D Gukesh and Koneru Humpy, are defending their 2024 titles.

Defending champions India were faced with organisational chaos after they landed in Samarkand for the Chess Olympiad with players being allotted their hotel rooms after a five-hour delay on Tuesday. The Indian teams arrived in the Uzbek city for the FIDE tournament, scheduled to be held from September 16 to 27. But they had to wait longer than expected and were eventually allotted the rooms, one of the Indian team coaches confirmed to PTI. "All the players have settled into their rooms now. But it was an unpleasant experience," said a member of the travelling squad.

Top Players Express Disappointment

Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan, who is the men's team captain, and GM Vidit Gujrathi earlier took to social media to express their frustration over the delay. "Having a terrible experience at the @FIDE_chess 2026 Olympiad. The team landed 5 hours ago at Samarkand airport. The team still haven't been allotted rooms, with absolutely no clarity on when it'll be allotted," Srinath posted on X. "Very poor first impressions of the Samarkand, Uzbekistan Olympiad 2026. Still waitingâ¦," Gujrathi wrote on X. The accommodation issue was not restricted to only the Indian contingent, Austrian Grandmaster Felix Blohberger and Welsh player Jonathan Blackburn also raised similar concerns. "Same here, we arrived yesterday at 6 a.m. at the hotel and our captain got his room at 1:30pm," Blohberger replied to Srinath's post on X. "37 hours awake, 2 flights, half way round the world only to be told you don't have a hotel room that night, typical Olympiad. Finally in my room - worth it," Blackburn wrote on Tuesday.

Organisers Vow Quick Resolution

Uzbekistan Chess Federation Vice President Alisher Sadullaev said efforts were underway to resolve the issue. "I have had a talk with the Indian team. According to the regulations, at certain time the check in was planned earlier on...but the FIDE team and the coordination team has organised everything now and I think everything is already being set up. "I'm sure this will be resolved.. and from tomorrow on players can comfortably come and start playing their matches," Sadullaev told ChessBase India.

India's Strong Title Defence Bid

The Indian men's squad is headlined by world champion D Gukesh, Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Nihal Sarin and Gujrathi, along with Srinath. The women's team comprises all the top stars including Koneru Humpy, R Vaishali, World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B and captain Swayams Mishra. Both Indian teams, comprising five players each, are the defending champions, having won the respective titles in 2024 in a historic achievement.