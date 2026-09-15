Chess Olympiad: Indian Team Stranded Without Hotel Rooms In Samarkand

The Indian chess contingent, including defending champions, encountered frustrating delays and were left without hotel rooms for over five hours upon their arrival in Samarkand for the 46th Chess Olympiad.

IMAGE: R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh are part of a strong Indian men's team for the upcoming Chess Olympaid in Samarkand from September 16 to 27. Photograph: Michal Walusza/Norway Chess/FIDE

Key Points Indian chess team stranded for over five hours without hotel rooms at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand.

Men's team captain Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan and Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi expressed disappointment on social media.

The team includes world champion D Gukesh and other prominent Grandmasters.

Both Indian men's and women's teams are defending champions from the 2024 Olympiad.

The Indian chess team was left stranded without hotel rooms for over five hours after arriving in Samarkand for the 46th Chess Olympiad, which begins in Samarkand on Wednesday.

The Indian team landed in the Uzbek city on Tuesday for the tournament, scheduled to be held from September 16 to 27 but had to wait for several hours.

Grandmasters Express Disappointment

The men's team captain Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan took to social media to raise the issue.

"Having a terrible experience at the @FIDE_chess 2026 Olympiad. The team landed 5 hours ago at Samarkand airport. The team still haven't been allotted rooms, with absolutely no clarity on when it'll be allotted," he posted on X.

Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi also expressed his disappointment over the situation.

"Very poor first impressions of the Samarkand, Uzbekistan Olympiad 2026. Still waitingâ," Gujrathi said on X.

The Indian men's squad features World champion D Gukesh, Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Nihal Sarin, and Gujrathi, with Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan serving as captain.

The women's team comprises captain Koneru Humpy, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal, and Savitha Shri B, with Swayams Mishra as the captain.

Both the Indian teams of five men and five women each are the defending champions, having won the respective titles in 2024 in a historic achievement.