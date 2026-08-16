Underdog Indian Chain Dominates Formidables To Win East Zone Bridge Championship

Unfancied Indian Chain delivered a stunning performance, dominating favourites Formidables to clinch the prestigious team event title at the fifth Balarampur Chini East Zone Bridge Championship in Kolkata.

Key Points Unfancied Indian Chain secured a decisive victory against favourites Formidables in the East Zone Bridge Championship team event.

Indian Chain dominated the final with a 99-25 International Match Points (IMPs) score, leading to Formidables conceding early.

The champions, Indian Chain, received a prize purse of Rs 1.25 lakh for their triumph.

Indian Chain's path to victory included strong performances against Alok's IV and Lake My Love in earlier rounds.

Separate titles were also awarded for the Match Point Pair and IMP Pair events at the championship.

Unfancied Indian Chain stunned favourites Formidables 99-25 International Match Points (IMPs) to win the team event at the fifth Balarampur Chini East Zone Bridge Championship here on Sunday.

Indian Chain, comprising Narendra Chitlangia, Sujit Kumar Bhattacharjee, Joy Narayan Roy, Swapan Some, Sourendra Kumar Dutta and Tanmay Mazumder, dominated the final at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

Dominant Performance Secures Victory

Indian Chain raced to a 63-14 lead in the opening round and extended their advantage with a 36-11 score in the second before the Formidables conceded with one round remaining.

Earlier, Indian Chain defeated Alok's IV 53-37 in the quarterfinals and Lake My Love 54-13 in the semifinals.

Deepadhar finished third after beating Lake My Love 68-42 in the playoff.

Indian Chain received a purse of Rs 1.25 lakh, while Formidables earned Rs 60,000.

Swapan Desai and Debabrata Majumder won the Match Point Pair event, while Swarnendu Banerjee and Arun Jain claimed the IMP Pair title.