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India's Doubles Challenge Ends At Indonesia Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 05, 2026 22:42 IST

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India's promising badminton campaign at the BWF Super 1000 Indonesia Open concluded as the men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun exited in the quarterfinals, following earlier defeats for P. V. Sindhu and Ayush Shetty.

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian men's doubles pair Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun lost in the Indonesia Open quarterfinals.
  • The world No. 30 Indian duo was defeated by seventh-seeded Malaysians Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in straight games (12-21, 10-21).
  • This quarterfinal exit concluded India's overall campaign at the BWF Super 1000 tournament.
  • Earlier, P. V. Sindhu and Ayush Shetty had also exited in their respective singles categories.

India's promising run in the men's doubles at the Indonesia Open came to an end after Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun suffered a straight-game defeat to seventh-seeded Malaysians Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in the quarterfinals here on Friday. The Indian pair, ranked world No. 30, went down 12-21 10-21 against the higher-ranked Malaysian duo, who controlled the contest to advance to the semifinals of the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

India's Badminton Campaign Concludes

Arjun and Hariharan had beaten Malaysians Aaron Tai and Kang Khai Xing 16-21, 21-15, 21-19 to enter the quarterfinals. With this defeat India's campaign in the tournament came to an end.

 

On Thursday, two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu suffered lost to world No. 1 An Se Young of South Korea in women's singles, while youngster Ayush Shetty had also exited in the round of 16 after losing to Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu in the men's singles competition.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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