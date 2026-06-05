India's Doubles Challenge Ends At Indonesia Open

India's promising badminton campaign at the BWF Super 1000 Indonesia Open concluded as the men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun exited in the quarterfinals, following earlier defeats for P. V. Sindhu and Ayush Shetty.

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points Indian men's doubles pair Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun lost in the Indonesia Open quarterfinals.

The world No. 30 Indian duo was defeated by seventh-seeded Malaysians Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in straight games (12-21, 10-21).

This quarterfinal exit concluded India's overall campaign at the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

Earlier, P. V. Sindhu and Ayush Shetty had also exited in their respective singles categories.

India's promising run in the men's doubles at the Indonesia Open came to an end after Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun suffered a straight-game defeat to seventh-seeded Malaysians Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in the quarterfinals here on Friday. The Indian pair, ranked world No. 30, went down 12-21 10-21 against the higher-ranked Malaysian duo, who controlled the contest to advance to the semifinals of the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

India's Badminton Campaign Concludes

Arjun and Hariharan had beaten Malaysians Aaron Tai and Kang Khai Xing 16-21, 21-15, 21-19 to enter the quarterfinals. With this defeat India's campaign in the tournament came to an end.

On Thursday, two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu suffered lost to world No. 1 An Se Young of South Korea in women's singles, while youngster Ayush Shetty had also exited in the round of 16 after losing to Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu in the men's singles competition.