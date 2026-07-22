Indian Sub-Junior Teams Shine In FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship

Discover how the Indian sub-junior boys' and girls' hockey teams showcased their exceptional talent with dominant performances against Pakistan, Oman, China, and Uzbekistan at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points Indian sub-junior boys' team achieved significant wins against Pakistan and Oman in the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship.

The boys' team secured a dominant 14-0 victory over Oman, with Ketan Kushwaha scoring four goals.

India's boys defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 7-4, featuring a hat-trick from Karan Gautam.

The Indian sub-junior girls' team drew 2-2 with China and then thrashed Uzbekistan 16-0.

Nousheen Naz was a standout performer for the girls' team, scoring four goals against Uzbekistan.

The Indian sub-junior boys' team maintained its winning run, outplaying Pakistan and Oman in the Elite Pool of the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship here. Led by Ketan Kushwaha, India first registered an emphatic 14-0 win over Oman, with the skipper scoring four goals (6', 11', 15', 20'). Ashish Tani Purti (1', 16', 19') struck a hat-trick, while Rahul Yadav (2', 12') and Shahrukh Ali (3', 13') scored braces. Prahalad Rajbhar (9'), Karan Gautam (15') and Romit Pal (18') also found the back of the net.

Boys' Team Dominates Rivals

Against Pakistan, India prevailed 7-4, with Karan Gautam (5', 9', 19') completing a hat-trick. Rahul Yadav (3'), Prahalad Rajbhar (10'), captain Kushwaha (11') and Romit Pal (11') were the other scorers for India. Aslam Muhammad Farhan (6'), Adeel (8') and Usman Muhammad (10', 16') scored for Pakistan.

Girls' Team Shows Strong Performance

The Indian sub-junior girls, meanwhile, were held to a 2-2 draw by China before thrashing Uzbekistan 16-0 in another Elite Pool match. Trailing for most of the contest after Chen Ge (4') put China ahead, India fought back through Nousheen Naz (16', 17'), who scored twice to give her side the lead. However, Jiaxin Guo (19') netted a late equaliser to earn China a share of the points.

India then rounded off the day with a dominant win over Uzbekistan, Nousheen Naz (6', 9', 15', 16') once again scoring four goals. Sandeepa Kumari (2', 6', 20') and captain Sweety Kujur (10', 13', 20') struck hat-tricks, while Diya (3', 17') and Pushpa Manjhi (11', 13') added braces. Kiran Ekka (8') and Nilam Topno (18') also got on the scoresheet. The tournament serves as a qualifier for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.