India Sends Strong Contingent To World U-19 Boxing Championships In Montenegro

India's promising 18-member boxing contingent has departed for Budva, Montenegro, ready to compete in the World U-19 Championships starting on October 18, aiming to build on their past success and secure more medals.

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points An 18-member Indian boxing team has travelled to Budva, Montenegro, for the World U-19 Championships, which begin on October 18.

The team comprises gold and silver medallists from the Asian U-19 Boxing Championships held in Jakarta earlier this year, alongside winners from selection trials.

India previously secured 17 medals, including four gold, at the inaugural tournament two years ago, finishing second overall.

Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh expressed confidence in the strong contingent, expecting medals in most weight categories.

The squad features prominent athletes like Asian U-19 gold medallist Prachi (57kg) and silver medallists Joyshree Devi Chirom (54kg) and Aditya (55kg).

An 18-member Indian boxing team will compete in the World U-19 Championships beginning on October 18 in Budva, Montenegro.

The team left for Montenegro on Wednesday.

India's Past Performance And Current Hopes

India had finished second behind England in the inaugural edition of the tournament held in Colorado, USA two years ago by clinching four gold, eight silver and five bronze for a total of 17 medals.

The current Indian team comprises gold and silver medallists from the Asian U-19 Boxing Championships held in Jakarta earlier this year and the winners of the selection trials conducted in other weight categories.

"We have a very strong contingent and almost every player in the squad has been performing exceptionally well throughout the year. I am confident that we can win a medal in most weight categories and hopefully improve our gold medal count from two years ago," said Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh in a release.

Key Athletes And Full Squad Details

Leading the charge in the women's category would be Asian U-19 gold medallist Prachi (57kg) along with silver medallists Joyshree Devi Chirom (54kg), Chahat (60kg) Anshika (75kg), Megha Sheokand (80kg) and Prachi Tokas (80+kg).

The men's squad comprises Asian U-19 silver medallist Aditya (55kg) and Dhruv (90kg) along with the experienced Mausam Suhag.

Indian Squad:

Women: Himanshi (48kg), Joyshree Devi Chirom (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Chahat (60kg), Harshika (65kg), Lakshu (70kg), Anshika (75kg), Megha Sheokand (80kg), Prachi Tokas (80+kg).

Men: Aman Dev (50kg), Aditya (55kg), Shivam (60kg), Mausam Suhag (65kg), Prashant (70kg), Lokesh (80kg), Tridev (85kg), Dhruv (90kg), Krish (90+kg).