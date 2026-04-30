Indian Boxers Gear Up For Asian U15 & U17 Championships

India's promising young boxers are set to showcase their talent at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, aiming to make their mark on the international stage.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points India sends a 56-member contingent to the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 in Tashkent.

The tournament features both boys' and girls' categories in U-17 and U-15 divisions.

The U-17 teams consist of 13 boxers each, competing in weight divisions from 44kg to +80kg.

The U-15 teams include 15 boxers each, competing in weight categories from 30kg to +70kg.

The championships are a key platform for developing future elite Indian boxers.

A 56-member Indian boxing contingent is all set to begin its campaign at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026, which gets underway on Friday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Strong Squad Representing India

India heads into the prestigious age-group tournament with a strong and well-rounded squad across both boys' and girls' categories.

The Indian U-17 teams will feature 13 boxers each in the boys' and girls' categories, competing across weight divisions ranging from 44kgâ 46kg to +80kg, supported by four coaches and a physiotherapist per squad.

U-15 Teams Ready For Competition

Meanwhile, the U-15 teams feature 15 boxers each in both boys' and girls' divisions, competing across 30â 33kg to +70kg categories, with five coaches and a physiotherapist accompanying each side.

Developing Future Boxing Stars

The championships serve as a crucial platform for identifying and developing the next generation of elite boxers, with many of these young athletes expected to progress through the national pathway and represent India at major international competitions in the years to come.