India's Youth Boxing Team Secures Multiple Wins at World Boxing Futures Cup

India's Youth Boxing Team Secures Multiple Wins at World Boxing Futures Cup

March 12, 2026
2 Minutes Read

March 12, 2026 18:26 IST

Indian youth boxers showcased their talent at the World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok, with Gunjan, Radhamani Longjam, and Chandrika Pujari securing impressive victories.

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points

  • Gunjan secured a 5-0 victory against Poland in the 48kg category at the World Boxing Futures Cup.
  • Radhamani Longjam dominated her bout, defeating her opponent from Ecuador by RSC in the first round in the 57kg category.
  • Chandrika Pujari added to India's success with a 5-0 victory over the United States in the 50kg category.
  • Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg) and Prachi (60kg) faced defeats against Morocco and Slovakia respectively.

Gunjan, Radhamani Longjam and Chandrika Pujari registered victories in their respective bouts as the Indian Youth boxing team recorded a series of strong performances on the fifth day of the World Boxing Futures Cup here on Thursday.

In the morning session, Gunjan (48kg) secured a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Poland.

 

Radhamani Longjam (57kg) delivered a dominant display, defeating her opponent from Ecuador by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the first round.

However, Prachi (60kg) went down 5-0 to a Slovakian rival , while Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg) suffered a 5-0 defeat against a Morocco boxer in the men's division.

Later in the evening session, Chandrika Pujari (50kg) added another win to India's tally with a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over the United States pugilist.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk

