India's Youth Boxing Team Secures Multiple Wins at World Boxing Futures Cup

Indian youth boxers showcased their talent at the World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok, with Gunjan, Radhamani Longjam, and Chandrika Pujari securing impressive victories.

Photograph: BFI/X

Gunjan, Radhamani Longjam and Chandrika Pujari registered victories in their respective bouts as the Indian Youth boxing team recorded a series of strong performances on the fifth day of the World Boxing Futures Cup here on Thursday.

In the morning session, Gunjan (48kg) secured a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Poland.

Radhamani Longjam (57kg) delivered a dominant display, defeating her opponent from Ecuador by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the first round.

However, Prachi (60kg) went down 5-0 to a Slovakian rival , while Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg) suffered a 5-0 defeat against a Morocco boxer in the men's division.

Later in the evening session, Chandrika Pujari (50kg) added another win to India's tally with a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over the United States pugilist.