HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » India's Youth Boxing Team Off to Winning Start at Futures Cup

India's Youth Boxing Team Off to Winning Start at Futures Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 08, 2026 18:53 IST

x

India's youth boxing team is making waves at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok, showcasing their talent and determination on the international stage with impressive victories.

Photograph: BFI/X

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points

  • Indian youth boxing team starts strong at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok.
  • Joyshree Devi Chirom secures a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory in the women's 54kg category.
  • Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (50kg) and Sahil Duhan (60kg) win their opening bouts with unanimous decisions.
  • The tournament serves as preparation for the Youth Olympic Games.
  • Indian boxers aim to build on their historic performance at the 3rd Asian Youth Games.

The Indian youth boxing team made a strong start to its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 here on Sunday, with Joyshree Devi Chirom, Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam and Sahil Duhan registering victories.

In the women's 54kg category, Joyshree secured a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory in the second round against her opponent from Tajikistan.

 

In the men's division, Ambekar (50kg) and Duhan (60kg) also began their campaigns on a winning note, both recording 5-0 unanimous decision victories over opponents from the Philippines and China respectively.

The Indian team is competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories, making the tournament an important step in the pathway towards the qualification and preparation for the big event.

The World Boxing Futures Cup, being held from March 8 to 15, brings together some of the most promising youth boxers from across the world and serves as a key developmental event in the global boxing calendar.

Indian youth boxers had delivered a historic performance last year at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, clinching seven medals including four gold, two silver and one bronze marking India's best-ever showing in youth boxing at the continental stage.

The Indian contingent will look to build on the positive start as the preliminary rounds continue in Bangkok.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India Sends Boxing Team to World Boxing Futures Cup
India Sends Boxing Team to World Boxing Futures Cup
India's Bowling Under Scrutiny Ahead of England Semifinal
India's Bowling Under Scrutiny Ahead of England Semifinal
SEE: India Stars Visit Siddhivinayak Ahead of T20 WC Semis
SEE: India Stars Visit Siddhivinayak Ahead of T20 WC Semis
Zaheer, Harbhajan to coach young cricketers at BCCI's COE
Zaheer, Harbhajan to coach young cricketers at BCCI's COE
India U20 Women's Team Beat Alvsjo AIK in Friendly
India U20 Women's Team Beat Alvsjo AIK in Friendly

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Vicky Kaushal was seen in a formal look and looked very handsome 1:03

Vicky Kaushal was seen in a formal look and looked very...

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's Kuttikkanam0:45

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's...

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport1:00

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO